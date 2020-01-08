HUNTINGTON — Former Spring Valley High School football star Elijah Wellman signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday.
Wellman, a 6-foot-2, 243-pound fullback/tight end, signed a reserve/futures contract with the NFL team.
A 2012 graduate of Spring Valley, Wellman was an all-stater in football and baseball before signing to play at West Virginia University. After redshirting in 2013, Wellman contributed throughout his career with the Mountaineers, playing in 51 games and carrying 35 times for 137 yards and one touchdown. Wellman also caught 16 passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns.
Wellman signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and was a member of the team’s practice squad each of the last two seasons.
A reserve/futures contract allows a team to retain a player through the offseason without him counting against the salary cap until the official start of the next season, which begins in March.