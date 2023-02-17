The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Feb. 16.
A bill moving through the West Virginia Senate is yet another clear example of coal industry shills trying to keep coal power relevant despite what market forces have to say.
Tuesday, the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee passed Senate Bill 609, which would require approval from the state’s Public Energy Authority before a power plant can be decommissioned or demolished. The Energy Authority had been inactive for about a decade until 2021, when Gov. Jim Justice, who operates several businesses that mine and sell coal, reactivated the body and stacked it with coal and gas industry lobbyists and attorneys (possibly in violation of state law).
This parallels the governor’s appointment of former coal industry representatives to the state’s Public Service Commission, which has carried out mandates from the Legislature such as forcing coal-fired power plants in West Virginia to operate at 69% capacity even when it makes no economic sense.
The PSC has also passed along hundreds of millions of dollars in rate hikes to West Virginians over the past few years to keep coal-fired plants operational beyond their economic feasibility when factoring in the use natural gas and advancements in the cost and large-scale efficiency of renewable energy sources.
These types of policies punish West Virginians through higher electric bills, further environmental devastation and an anachronistic economy, all to line the pockets of coal barons like Justice and others who still make money from the dwindling industry — mostly corporate executives, administrators and lobbyists.
This is nothing new. The cronyism surrounding coal has dominated the political landscape of West Virginia throughout the state’s history.
Those at the top rake in profits while those in the mines are put in perpetual danger from unsafe working conditions, the backbreaking nature of the job and fatal respiratory illnesses like black lung, cases of which are surging in a time when the opposite should be the norm.
The difference now is that coal is no longer a cheap source of energy. It’s the most expensive form of power generation in the U.S., which leads to higher rates for customers while damage to the environment and exploitation of coal communities continues. But the coal barons and their lackeys continue to try to wring every last dollar out of the industry, resorting to rigging the game in coal’s favor in an effort to outrun energy trends. They simply don’t know how to do anything else. Meanwhile, West Virginia slips further behind in any plan for renewable power infrastructure, the good-paying jobs that industry represents and a chance to actually diversify the state’s economy.
West Virginia politicians and lobbyists in administrative clothing can tip the scales all they want, but coal’s future is bleak.
Coal won’t go away tomorrow or even in 10 years or beyond. But it will go away. Trying to force the clock backward only further mortgages West Virginia’s future. Unfortunately, that’s never stopped anyone before.