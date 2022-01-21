SISSONVILLE — Class AAA No. 4 Wayne got off to a slow start before it found its groove and defeated Sissonville 46-29 in girls basketball Friday night at Sissonville High School.
The first three minutes of the game went scoreless before Mikayla Stacy broke through with a 2-pointer. Brooke Adkins added another field goal to give Wayne a 4-0 lead and Sissonville went nearly the whole first quarter without scoring before Kynadee Britton got the Indians on the board with a field goal with 40 seconds left.
Britton led Sissonville (5-5) in scoring with 14 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Indians.
Wayne (10-2) outscored Sissonville 6-2 in the first quarter as shots weren’t falling for either team.
The offense picked up in the second quarter as Stacy hit the game’s first 3-pointer to give the Pioneers a 9-2 lead, but Sissonville responded with nine points of its own as Britton scored four points and Kennedy Jones hit a 3-pointer.
The Indians were still in it, down 18-11 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Wayne continued its aggressive defense and freshman Brooke Adkins hit three field goals for six points and Jasmine Taber scored five as the two combined for 11 of Wayne’s 12 points in the quarter. The Pioneers took a 30-20 lead into the final period.
Wayne kept it going in the fourth, outscoring Sissonville 16-9. With 6:02 left on the clock, Laneigh Brooks hit a 3-pointer to give the Pioneers a 35-21 lead. Britton responded with a 3-pointer but the game was essentially sealed when Addison Adkins drained a 3-pointer to make the score 42-26 with two minutes left.
Brooke Adkins paced the Pioneers with 12 points, Taber had nine, Addison Adkins scored eight, Brooks tallied eight and Stacy scored seven.
Wayne hit 16 field goals and was 9 of 12 from the line whole Sissonville tallied 11 field goals and was 4 of 8 from the line.
“We played defense well,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “When you hold somebody to 30 points, you play defense well. We never did play offense well all night. Not like we’ve been capable of playing.”
Sissonville turns around to host Wheeling Central Catholic on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Wayne’s next game is on Tuesday at home against Herbert Hoover. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
