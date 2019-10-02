LOGAN — Thirty-three felony indictments were handed down in Logan County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in September. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney John W. Bennett.
- Edmond Abbott, 57, of Chapmanville: Seven counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
- Jennifer Bryant, 37, of Holden: Burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
- Kathy Marie Bryant, 43, of New Haven: Driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol, or controlled substance or drugs third or subsequent offense, improper use of evidences of registration, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles.
- Ricky Eugene Damron, 58, of Logan: Possession of a schedule III controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule V controlled substance with intent to deliver.
- Tasha Nicole Dolin, aka Tausha Nicole Dolin, 33, of Madison: Grand larceny, possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Robert Lee Ernest, 49, of Landville: Driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol or controlled substances third or subsequent offense, fleeing with reckless indifference to safety of others, obstructing an officer/resisting arrest, speeding, failure to obey traffic control device, improper use of evidence of registration, no insurance, expired MVI.
- Eric James Farmer, 29, of Logan: Burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
- Eric James Farris, 49, of Chapmanville: Robbery in the first degree, strangulation, battery.
- Jessica Goodman, 23, of Accoville: Seven counts fraud in connection with an access device.
- Jessica Michelle Goodman, 23, of Accoville: Burglary, two counts grand larceny.
- James Hiroskey II, 36, of Chapmanville: Fleeing with reckless indifference to safety of others, driving while license revoked for DUI of alcohol, controlled substance, no insurance, speeding.
- Gary Lee Jeffrey Jr, 35, of Pecks Mill: Two counts driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol, or controlled substance or drugs third or subsequent offense; possession of a firearm; two counts petit larceny.
- Gary Lee Jeffrey Jr, 35, of Pecks Mill: Driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol, or controlled substance or drugs third or subsequent offense; reckless driving.
- Keith Gregory Kennedy, 33, of Dingess: Burglary, petit larceny, destruction of property, impersonation of law enforcement officer or official.
- Ermias Kerede: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy.
- Katie Meadwell-Lunsford, of Belington, W.Va.: Two counts transporting a controlled substance into jail, prison or correctional facility.
- Teara Marcum, 27, of Logan: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy.
- Bennie James May, 44, of Chapmanville: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver.
- Amber Jeanette Messer, 41, of Kistler: Burglary, grand larceny.
- Khalil Murphy, 22, of Logan: Robbery first degree.
- Dallas Eugene McNeely, 42, of Hewett: Driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs – third or subsequent offense; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; receiving/transferring stolen property; operation of vehicles without safety belts.
- Ricky Ray Pennington, 55, of Omar: Four counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
- Joseph Bradley Quick, 32, of Stollings: Strangulation, sexual assault in the second degree, domestic battery second offense.
- Joseph Bradley Quick, 32, of Stollings: Burglary, domestic battery second offense, violation of a domestic violence order.
- Triston Raphael Richardson, of Columbus, Ohio: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy.
- Russell Thomas, 66, of Shady Spring: Embezzlement.
- Felicia Gay Sias, 40, of Big Creek: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
- Richard Edward Spears Jr, 35, of Man: Possession of a schedule III controlled with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Margaret Michelle Thomas, 35, of Chapmanville: Grand larceny, destruction of property.
- Cecil Andrew Thompson, 33, of Big Creek: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
- Kenneth Miller II, 42, of Mount Gay: Attempted breaking and entering, destruction of property.
- Billy Waylon Wheatley, 37, of Chapmanville: Driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol, or controlled substance or drugs third or subsequent offense; no insurance; expired MVI; unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles.
Note: Ages and locations were acquired from arrest records in the West Virginia Magistrate Court system. Some were not available, and locations listed are the last known on file in the system.