Tom Crigger spent the winter in Pilgrim’s Knob coaching the Twin Valley Panthers boys basketball team, but will spend the spring as the skipper of the Grundy High School baseball team.
Crigger is entering his third season leading a program for which he once starred. Last season was a huge jump for the Golden Wave after going 10-10 overall and 2-2 in the Black Diamond District. The program is healthy, with more than 15 athletes on the roster, and the majority are underclassmen.
“We have a lot of returning experience mixed with some athletic newcomers who haven’t played since Little League or middle school,” Crigger said. “Once they get back into the hang of things, their athletic ability should help them close the skill gap and make us a more well-rounded, balanced team.”
The biggest concern for Grundy will be replacing the offensive production lost in Austin Deel, who Crigger said may have the purest swing in the history of Grundy baseball, and a Rickey Henderson-type talent in Kaden Vanover, as well as Dylan Horn and Jacob Grizzle to graduation following last year.
A key for any high school baseball team is pitching, and that position group has plenty of talent and experience. Ethan Deel, Dylan Boyd, Jonah Looney, Connor Hurley and Carson Griffey will each spend time on the mound for Grundy throughout the season.
Last spring, when Austin Deel was not on the hill, Crigger looked to Ethan Deel, Boyd and Looney in meaningful starts and innings during the season. The rotation will be an interesting storyline throughout the year.
Grundy’s pitchers will have a familiar face behind the plate to begin the season in catcher Wyatt Surber. Surber is a good defensive catcher who knows how to keep the ball in front of him.
Surber has a strong arm and with another offseason under his belt should be much improved in preventing runners from stealing a base on him.
When Looney is not on the mound, the big man will take up first base. Looney is a prototypical first baseman with good size, reach and an excellent glove. He is also very athletic, which will come in handy on wild throws. He is one of the top returning hitters from last season.
Hurley will take over at second base for Grundy, replacing Vanover to shore up the right side of the infield. Hurley gained valuable experience last season and should be much-improved this year.
Standout Boyd will take over full-time at shortstop this season. Boyd has an outstanding glove and may be one of the better defensive shortstops in the area. He also has a nice bat and puts the ball in play.
Griffey will be taking over at third for Grundy this season and will bring some outstanding athleticism to the position. Griffey may be the most athletic player on the team, as a two-time state wrestling champion. Expect him to have a huge year for the Golden Wave.
The outfield will feature returners Bricen Lambert and Logan Boyd, with Brady Deel taking over that third outfield position. This group can be rotated if needed as they each could play all three positions.
Crigger said Jake Deel will step into the designated hitter role to begin the season due to his consistent bat, but he, along with Ethan Deel, will spend time playing multiple positions this season.
Along with returner Griffey, Crigger will add a couple of state wrestling champions to the team in Bryce Looney and Shaiem Gordon.
Bryce Looney and Gordon are natural athletes who could turn into real gems for the Golden Wave baseball program as the season progresses. Justin Weaver is another newcomer that could easily find a spot in the everyday lineup and has plenty of potential.
Cade Sutherland, Lukas Boyd and Logan Mullins will add depth to the outfield position and will be battling for a spot in the lineup.
The strength of this year’s team is its position depth, which will make for some fascinating position battles during the season. Grundy’s biggest concern in contending for a Black Diamond District title is how well it will perform at the plate.
It would be difficult for any team to replace the offensive production loss by Austin Deel and Vanover, but there is plenty of potential with this group. Jonah Looney and Surber both swing with power, while Logan Boyd and Dylan Boyd make solid contact with the ball and find themselves on base quite often. Hurley, Lambert, Jake Deel and Griffey should be much improved in the batter’s box this season.
District coaches picked Honaker to edge out Grundy for the top spot, with Twin Valley expected to finish in third. With a break or two, this year could be a Cinderella year for the Golden Wave.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.