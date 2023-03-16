The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tom Crigger Grundy Baseball Headshot.jpg
Grundy High School baseball coach Tom Crigger

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Tom Crigger spent the winter in Pilgrim’s Knob coaching the Twin Valley Panthers boys basketball team, but will spend the spring as the skipper of the Grundy High School baseball team.

Crigger is entering his third season leading a program for which he once starred. Last season was a huge jump for the Golden Wave after going 10-10 overall and 2-2 in the Black Diamond District. The program is healthy, with more than 15 athletes on the roster, and the majority are underclassmen.

