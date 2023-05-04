Long-distance runners will descend upon Grundy this weekend for the 44th annual Grundy Kiwanis/TruPoint Bank 5K run.
The Kiwanis/TruPoint Bank 5K is a race and walk that begins at the Grundy Community Center/Theater on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Male and female age categories include 14 years and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and over.
Trophies will be awarded to the overall male and female finishers, top overall male and female master division (age 40-49) finishers, top overall male and female grandmaster division (50-59) finishers and top overall male and female senior grandmaster division (60 and over).
Sponsors for the event include Rife’s TV, TruPoint Bank, Falcon Coal, Double Kwik, WMJD radio station, Bizzack Construction, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Buchanan General Hospital, Appalachian College of Pharmacy, Terra Tech, Riverside Clinic, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures, JASA Contractor and Appalachian Animal Heath Center.
Pre-registration ended on Monday, but the registration fee is $25 on the day of the event. A pancake breakfast will also be served. To pre-register for the event, contact Jon Rife or Ricky Owens at Rife’s TV at 276-935-2181.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.