GW vs Midland 3
Cabell Midland’s Sean Marcum (45) snags a rebound in front of George Washington’s Alex Yoakum.

 F. Brian Ferguson/HD Media

For much of the first three quarters, George Washington saw perhaps the worst of Cabell Midland — multiple starters in foul trouble, errant 3-point and free throw shooting and turnovers at crucial times.

But down the stretch, the Patriots saw some of the best from the Knights — and still had enough to douse the late uprising. Mason Pinkett scored 15 points and Evan Hughes turned in a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds Friday night as GW outlasted visiting Midland 63-54 in a matchup of top-10 Class AAA programs.

