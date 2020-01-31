For much of the first three quarters, George Washington saw perhaps the worst of Cabell Midland — multiple starters in foul trouble, errant 3-point and free throw shooting and turnovers at crucial times.
But down the stretch, the Patriots saw some of the best from the Knights — and still had enough to douse the late uprising. Mason Pinkett scored 15 points and Evan Hughes turned in a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds Friday night as GW outlasted visiting Midland 63-54 in a matchup of top-10 Class AAA programs.