The Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau has released its 2019 annual report.
The report was detailed last week by CVB Executive Director Debrina Williams at several local meetings, including the Logan County Commission and the Chapmanville Town Council. The CVB represents the commission, as well as the municipalities of Logan, Chapmanville and Man.
According to Williams, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is the number-one attraction bringing outside visitors to the region, as 56,258 trail permits were sold in 2019, a 12% increase from 2018. Williams said a reduction in hotel/motel tax collections is expected this year, however, due to the 62-day shutdown of the trail system by Gov. Jim Justice at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CVB operates on a regular yearly calendar spanning January through December. They took in a total income of $169,071.83 at the end of 2019, with $168,107.98 of that coming from occupancy tax revenue, $910.50 from merchandise sales/motorcoach tours and $53.35 from account interest.
Total operating expenditures in 2019 were $147,178.59. They include $57,978.25 on marketing and promotions; $72,114.80 on salaries, wages, payroll taxes and medical insurance; $9,607.75 on operating expenses; and $7,477.79 on conferences, travel, meetings and events.
The Hatfield-McCoy Mountain region of the West Virginia tourism industry supports $160.7 million every year in direct spending, $25.9 million in earnings, 1,200 jobs, $800,000 in local revenue and $10.5 million in state government revenue, according to a 2018 Dean Runyan Associates “West Virginia Travel Impacts” report.
According to a Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Hatfield-McCoy Trail System visitor survey of 2019-2020, a majority of visitors — 38% — spent on average of three nights during their visit. The rest of the breakdown is 3.2% one night, 16.7% two nights, 22.4% four nights, 9.1% five nights, 3.9% six nights and 6.6% seven nights.
