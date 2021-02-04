HUNTINGTON -- Tony Kemper and Delisha Milton-Jones won't complete their game plans until minutes before tip-off.
Kemper, Marshall University women's basketball head coach, and Milton-Jones, his counterpart at Old Dominion, take their teams into a two-game Conference USA series Friday and Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd (4-6 overall, 3-5 C-USA) and Monarchs (5-5, 2-4) meet at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 3 p.m. Saturday.
"If you get here early during the games, the funnest thing to do is watch the coaching staffs try to figure out who's playing and who's not," Kemper said. "As our girls walk through the gym, as theirs come out of the locker room, everybody has a sheet of paper with everybody's picture on it checking off 'she's here, she's here, she's not.' Everybody's doing that."
That figures to be the case Friday night, as Kemper said he doesn't know whether Old Dominion will be at full strength, as the Monarchs, as has Marshall, have experienced pauses in their season because of COVID-19. That means making adjustments on the fly.
When healthy, ODU features a trio of strong scorers in 5-foot-8 senior guard Victoria Morris 15.8 points per game, 5-11 junior forward Amari Young at 15.1 ppg, and 5-10 junior forward Ajah Wayne at 14 ppg. Young and Wayne also pull down 9.3 rebounds per contest.
Morris, Young, Maggie Robinson, Mariah Adams and Dejah Carter and Mackenzie Smith have played in all 10 games this season, while Wayne, No. 4 scorer Azia Hudson, Lanay Wheaton and Ash'a Thompson have missed time.
Thundering Herd 6-1 junior center Lorelei Roper said she is impressed with ODU, particularly Young.
"They're a lot like FIU," Roper said of the team Marshall most-recently split a series. "They have some big girls and fast drivers. Amari Young is extremely long. They want to get you in transition."
Marshall features one double-digit scorer in sophomore guard Savannah Wheeler. The former Boyd County High School star averages 16.3 points per game. Senior guard Kristen Mayo and sophomore forward Alexis Johnson each score 9.5 points per outing. Johnson averages a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game.
Kemper said his team was reasonably healthy as of Thursday.
"That's the most-important thing and we're going to give it a go this weekend against a good Old Dominion team," Kemper said. "We've had multiple people who have gotten sick. We've come out of it healthy, which is the major thing when you're going through this. We've got everybody back. We have tests coming back the way that you want to see them. That's the biggest positive."