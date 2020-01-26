There is no certain age to begin proactivity toward better cardiovascular health.
While many conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke increase as we get older, heart health is a lifelong commitment. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state half of all living Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for developing an issue: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.
To promote a heart-healthy lifestyle for you and your loved ones, follow these age-appropriate guidelines as recommended by the American Heart Association.
During Your 20s
Get a head start on heart health by practicing a safe lifestyle at an early age. Becoming familiar with the benefits of exercise while you’re young can make it easier to maintain the commitment as you get older. Create a workout that combines both cardio and strength training, then challenge yourself with more difficult routines.
It’s also beneficial to begin regular wellness exams and become familiar with your doctor. Annual physicals allow professionals to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and heart rates to ensure your body is functioning properly.
During Your 30s
When you find yourself balancing your family and career, heart health may be far from your mind. However, it’s a perfect opportunity to instill healthy habits into your spouse and children. Start by researching healthy meals that you can eat at the dinner table and spending more time outdoors doing activities like hiking, biking or walking around the neighborhood. Teaching these healthy lessons to your children will ingrain positive behavior in their minds as they get older.
The ADA also recommends limiting the stress in your life as it can increase your heart rate and spike blood pressure to damaging levels.
During Your 40s
Now is the time to watch your weight. You will likely notice that your metabolism has slowed down making it more difficult to manage your waistline. Stick to a healthy diet and find a quality workout plan you enjoy. Sleep apnea occurs in one in five adults and can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke if not treated. Snoring is a significant symptom that something me by awry.
The 50s and Beyond
Symptoms of heart disease aren’t always as obvious as other signs of aging. Be vigilant with wellness checks and discuss any concerns with your doctor. Follow their guidelines for medication, diet and physical activity so you and your cardiovascular system can enjoy the golden years.