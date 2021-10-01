HELEN LOUISE BLANKENSHIP TOLER, 88, of Danville, W.Va., and recently of Adairsville, Ga., completed her earthly journey Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Helen was born March 4, 1933, at Clear Fork, W.Va., daughter of the late Calaway W. and Charlotte “Lottie” Miller Blankenship.
Helen graduated from Oceana High School class of 1951 and attended bookkeeping classes prior to accepting work at her brother in law’s General Store in Clear Fork, W.Va. She married her husband Don in 1953 and a few years later they started a family. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. In 1976 the family settled in Danville, W.Va., to open their own business (Don’s Tire & Auto, Inc.) in Madison. Helen managed the bookkeeping, made parts deliveries and ran daily errands for the business in addition to taking care of her family. She adored her new grandson Benjamin and adjusted her schedule in 1983 to include babysitting. Her days were full to say the least. She found herself the wife of a bass fiddle blue-grasser, and traveled on weekends with the Low Gap band when they were playing music locally or out of town. She enjoyed crocheting when she had spare time and Wheel of Fortune was her game show of choice. She was a member of West Madison Baptist Church, participated in many church functions and enjoyed the friendships of many lifelong friends.
In 2015, Helen visited her daughter for an extended stay, and the following summer in 2016 decided to accept the invitation to move in permanently with Cynthia and husband Troy in Adairsville, Ga. This was a blessing on both sides. Helen enjoyed Cynthia’s flowers around the yard, the baby chicks for a season, the new calves that came along, and the general happenings around the little farm.
Survivors include her sister Glenna Sue Blankenship Childress of Virginia, daughter Cynthia (Troy) Dutton of Adairsville, Ga., son Douglas C. Toler of Gulfport, Fla., and daughter-in-law Ruth A Holstein (Keith) Toler of Danville, W.Va., step-granddaughter Amanda (Sean) Samples of Fairmount, Ga., step-granddaughter Maggie (Trey) Taylor with step- great-grandson Redden James Taylor of Savannah, Ga., and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald D. Toler, son Keith D. Toler, grandson Wm. Benjamin Hager, brothers WC Blankenship, King Blankenship, S.D. Blankenship, Baby Franklin Blankenship, and sisters Elga Short, and Eula Baily.
We will have a memorial service in West Virginia at a later date.
Rest well Mom, we’ll see you again one glad day~