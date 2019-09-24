HUNTINGTON — On paper, Huntington High’s soccer match with South Charleston on Tuesday at the Highlanders’ Scotland Yard looked to be a tough conference matchup with a strong Black Eagles team.
The Highlanders though scored two goals late in the first half to break a stalemate and rolled to a 4-1 victory between two teams within a game of each other in the Mountain State Athletic Conference standings.
“I think we learned our lesson in our first six games that you don’t win games on paper,” Huntington coach Blaine Stoll said. “You got to put the ball into the back of the net.”
Freshman Andrew Brewster put the ball into the back of the net twice for the Highlanders scoring at 8:57 on an assist from Foster Jones to give Huntington a 1-0 lead. He also scored the final goal in the contest less than three minutes into the second half that proved to set the final score.
Brewster said he was aware he could have had a hat trick but also said he was aware of the bigger picture in Tuesday’s game.
“Yeah, I was going for it but, I mean, I’ll take what I got,” Brewster said of his two goals. “This team was told to be tough and we just went in and played with our heads on our shoulders and got a win for the boys.”
Huntington (5-5-3 overall, 5-1-1 MSAC) proved to be the quicker of the teams, a factor Stoll said he felt helped wear down South Charleston (6-3-1, 3-3-1) as the game progressed.
South Charleston saw it differently.
“It was going to be a big conference game but we just didn’t come to play,” said sophomore co-captain Aiden Groom who felt the Black Eagles’ effort was disappointing.
“We’ll fix it at practice tomorrow.”
Head coach Dusty Herscher’s team kept the game close through the first half. The Black Eagles tied the game 1-1 at 11 minutes when Emerson Beall scored on an assist by Chase Edwards. The score came just 2:03 after Huntington scored its first goal giving the expectation that South Charleston would battle Huntington on its home field until the end.
The game remained tied until Huntington’s Alvero Valle Inclan scored an unassisted goal at 29:19 that made it 2-1. Skylar Cyrus then made it 3-1 just minutes later on a goal that seemed to take the fight out of South Charleston.
Brewster scored his final goal when he found himself in front of the South Charleston net where Owen Stoll, who had dribbled down the left side past the Black Eagles’ defense to the far corner, sent a pass to Brewster for an easy shot past keeper Anthony Moles.
Coach Stoll hopes the win is a learning moment for the Highlanders.
“When the boys are selfish we can lose to anybody or if they’re unselfish we can play with anybody,” he said. “The last four or five games we’ve really plaed well and tonight we finally finished our opportunities.
Stoll called the game a must-win for Huntington because of the slate of games over the next week for the Highlanders. A tough test awaits Thursday at home against St. Albans and next week it will have tough games with Cabell Midland and George Washington.
South Charleston will have another game on the road Thursday when it travels to Parkersburg.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 1 0 — 1
HUNTINGTON 3 1 — 4
H — Brewster (Jones), 8:57.
S — Beall (Edwards), 11:00.
H — Inclan, 29:19.
H — Cyrus (Brewster), 32:11.
H — Brewster (Stoll), 42:51.
Shots: SC 10, H 14. Saves: SC Moles 3, H Spencer 5. Corner kicks: SC 2, H 6.