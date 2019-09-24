0921_ironton
HUNTINGTON — If the Ohio high school football playoffs began today, several local teams would be in.

Ironton has ridden a 3-1 record to a No. 1 spot in Division V, Region 19 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings, which were released on Tuesday. The Fighting Tigers, who visit South Point at 7 p.m. Friday, have 7.45 points and are joined at the top by Minford (4-0), which plays at East Clinton on Friday.

The top eight at the end of the season qualify for the playoffs.

Also in the post-season hunt in Region 19 is No. 4 Portsmouth (4-0) at 6.525, No. 6 Wheelersburg (2-2) at 6.05 and No. 8 Fairland (2-2) at 4.225. Others in the top eight include, Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood at No. 5 and Wellston at No. 7.

Chesapeake (2-2) is ninth at 3.25. Oak Hill is 12th, Portsmouth West 15th, Meigs 21st, South Point 23rd and Rock Hill 24th.

In Division IV, Region 15, Gallia Academy (4-0) is fourth with 6.7628 points. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley is No. 1, followed by Newark Licking Valley and St. Clairsville. Waverly, Heath, New Concord John Glenn and Bloom-Carroll in the top eight.

In Division VII, Region 27, Green (3-1) is eighth, with 3.4821 points. Symmes Valley (3-1), with 3.375 points, is ninth. South Gallia (1-3) is 17th. Shenandoah is No. 1, followed by Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Fisher Catholic, New Matamoras Frontier, Southern, Waterford and Newark Catholic.

