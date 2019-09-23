HUNTINGTON - Rested, not rusty.
That is the goal of both Marshall head coach Doc Holliday and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their teams return from bye weeks and get set for Saturday's 5 p.m. matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
During his weekly teleconference on Monday, Fickell said that, sometimes, that is easier said than done.
"It's not an exact science," Fickell said. "I think it has a lot to do with where your team is and what you think your team needs. You've got a plan as you go into the season."
As a norm, head coaches are structured in thinking, which leads them to become creatures of routine. That routine helps them maintain continuity for players and coaches alike.
While there are several benefits to the bye week, including rest and treatment for players, one of the downsides for coaches is that their routine gets disrupted and they must find a way to maintain continuity.
"I do think you've got to get a feel for what you believe your team needs," Fickell said. "What maybe our team needed was maybe different than what Marshall's team needed. Either way, I think that routines are a good thing. I know for me, it's really big and, sometimes, your byes do interrupt those routines but you've got to find a way to make it a positive for you and your program."
Holliday's plan in terms of the week was to give players two days off before getting back to work last Wednesday with light training. The team then got an advance look at Cincinnati late in the week as game preparation started.
Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson said that the formula was a solid plan to allow players time to recuperate while not losing their edge or mental focus.
"You've got to get back to work because if you take too many days off, you become a little rusty and you get out of sorts," Jackson said. "We took a few days off, but we got back to work early last week. We've been working - not as heavy as we usually are, but we've been working pretty good throughout the week to try to keep the rust off."
With the unique scenario of both teams having an off week prior to the contest, Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green said it almost throws things back into an opening game scenario where both teams will be healthy.
"It basically is like playing Week 1 all over again, you know," Green said. "They get a chance to get all their guys back who've got bumps and bruises. We get a chance to do the same."
Holliday said during last week's press conference that the coaches would be doing plenty of self-scout during the bye week, so there is some weight to Green's statement that it will resemble a Week 1 affair.
The likelihood is that both teams will throw out a few wrinkles and deceptions not yet seen on film, which means in-game adjustments will be heightened as well.
"We both get extra time to prepare, so you know, it should be a pretty good game," Green said.