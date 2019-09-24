EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Marshall University women’s golf team finished eighth in the 11-team Mary Fossum Invitational Monday at the Forest Akers West Golf Course.
Junior Kerri Parks was the top finisher for the Thundering Herd, shooting 74-76-78 — 228, tying for 13th. Stormy Randazzo shot 84 -78 — 74 — 236 to tie for 33rd. Jackie Schmidt finished 41st after shooting 82 — 78 -79 — 239. Peyton Schaffer shot 86 -76 86 — 248 to tie for 51st. Shelby Brauckmuller shot 82 — 74 before withdrawing.
Host Michigan State ran away with the team title, with a 22-stroke lead over Western Kentucky. The Spartans’ Paz Marfa entered the day in first and held on by one stroke over Mary Joiner of Western Kentucky. Marfa scored a 4-over 76 in the final round while Joiner shot a 1-over 73.
Marshall returns to competition at the University of Kentucky’s Bettie Lou Evans Invitational Friday through Sunday.
Men’s soccer
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Marshall men’s soccer redshirt senior goalkeeper Paulo Pita was named as one of 30 Senior CLASS Award finalists, the organization announced on Monday.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
“Paulo’s a very confident and reliable leader,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “He has the respect of the team because of his age and ability. He’s really good at motivating them, and they’re all really confident to have him behind them during games. Off the field, he’s supportive of the guys and is always there to support and help them.”
This season, Paulo is the only player for the Herd to have played all 650 minutes. He has a 5-1-1 record with two shutouts. Pita has allowed just seven goals and sports a 0.97 goals against average. He has 19 saves and a .731 save percentage.
The Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, native transferred to Marshall before the 2018 season from the University of Charleston.
Men’s golf
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Marshall men’s golf team completed the first two rounds of the River Run Collegiate in 15th place Monday at the River Run Country Club.
“We had a tough day today,” Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. “We didn’t play well yesterday in the practice round and I just couldn’t get us in the right mindset today. Tyler (Jones) started with a great round in the morning and I was pleased to see Will (Straub) bounce back in the afternoon. We have got to play better.”
James Madison, 13-under, heads the field with an 11-stroke lead over Charlotte. The Dukes sit at 13-under. Trey Tobias of Charlotte leads the field after scoring a total of a 9-under 135 through the first two rounds.
Marshall shot 312-310 — 622. Jones shot 71-81 — 152. Cole Moore shot 79-74 — 153, followed by Will Straub at 81-74 — 155, Ben Roeder 79-79 — 158, Kyle Mitchell at 81-78 — 159 and Matt Hoffman at 82-79 — 161
Marshall will tee off in the final round 8:04 a.m. Tuesday.