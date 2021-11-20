HUNTINGTON -- Jackson State is 0-3, but that's not among the statistics that have Marshall University men's basketball team's attention.
The Tigers bounced back from a 71-46 loss to No. 11 Illinois to nearly knock off Louisiana Tech, losing 70-68 three days later. Tech was picked to finish second in Conference USA. The Thundering Herd was predicted to finish fourth.
Marshall (2-1) entertains Jackson State at 4 p.m. Sunday at Cam Henderson Center. The Tigers feature six players averaging better than 7 points and as many as 13.7 points per game. Jayveous McKinnis, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior forward/center leads the way with a 13.7 scoring averaging to go with 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocked shots and a.613 shooting percentage. Isaiah Williams, a 6-7, 225-pound graduate student is next at 10.7 points. Chance Moore, a 6-8, 200-pound junior, is third at 10.3 points per game.
Marshall coach Danny D'Antoni said he respects the Tigers. He also is focused on his own team coming off a 67-65 loss to Campbell on Thursday.
"We're a long way from the end of the season," D'Antoni said. "I think there were some good things that we saw. We outrebounded them. Defensively, we weren't bad, but right at crucial moments we got soft. Guys coming off picks, we were soft."
The Herd likely can't be soft against Jackson State, which lost to Cal Baptist 77-64 on Tuesday. The Tigers are physical, athletic and experienced, which sounds a great deal like Campbell. Williams has played at Akron, Liberty, Pensacola State Community College and Indiana University-Purdue University before landing with Jackson State.
"If we just come out and not dig us any holes, just play hard and do what coach says, we'll be good the rest of the season," said Marshall 6-7 senior Darius George, who scored a game-high 24 points against Campbell.
The Herd made merely 3 of 24 shots from 3-point range Thursday.
Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 13 points for Marshall against Campbell. He said defensively the Herd on Sunday will need better execution of a similar game plan.
"Quit making (mistakes) and be alert," Anochili-Killen said of what the Herd must do. "(The Camels) were offensively sound and run their plays well. Coach told us to be solid defensively and just play."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
