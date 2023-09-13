HUNTINGTON — One goal would’ve been enough, but Olivia Gandee wasn’t satisfied.
From about 30 yards out, the senior lined the ball up and found the upper right corner to set the final score in Marshall’s 2-0 win over Miami (Ohio) on Thursday night at Hoops Family Field.
“They had been clearing the ball there all game, so I was ready for it,” Gandee said. “Distance, I don’t have an issue with that. I love shooting from that far away and coach (Michael) Swan knows that.”
It was her first career goal and helped improve the Herd’s record to 5-0-1. That’s already its most regular season wins since 2018, as the team recorded its fifth shutout of the season in six games.
“We’ve had several special nights here this season but this one was a complete performance,” Swan said. “We knew (with) the ability of our players in the midfield that if we were patient enough on the ball, we could build through them.”
Gandee and Cassidy Bell were the Herd’s goal-scorers in a match where 25 total fouls were called and two yellow cards were issued, one for each team. Eighteen fouls went against Miami, but the physicality wasn’t ever uncomfortable for Marshall.
“I think it’s something that you’ve got to have when you play Division I soccer, especially with us being in the Sun Belt,” Swan said. “We’ve shown it throughout the season and battled hard. It’s a little (part) of our game that we’ve grown into the last couple of years.”
The first half nearly came and went without a shot on goal until Gandee fired one at RedHawks keeper Dominique Popa in the 42nd minute of the match. It was saved and sent the game to halftime scoreless.
“It took us about 20 minutes to really break them down,” Swan said, “and once we got them broke down, we talked again in the second half about how to build against them if and when (Miami) changed (the defense). We were able to do that in the second half and control the game.”
The Herd cracked the scoreboard in the 61st minute on a corner kick from Katie Porter that Bell converted into a goal to give Marshall a 1-0 lead. Gandee’s goal came in the 84th minute.
The Herd outshot Miami 9-5 in the win and put three on target. Popa made two saves. Alexis Wolgemuth kept the sheet clean for the fifth time this season and made one save.
The Herd returns to action Sunday against Liberty, the final non-conference matchup before Sun Belt play begins a week later. The Flames bring a 6-0 record to Huntington.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
