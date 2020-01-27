ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS

WEST VIRGINIA BOYS

Class AAA

1. University (5) 11-3 91 3

2. Martinsburg (3) 9-2 85 5

3. Morgantown 11-2 82 2

4. Cabell Midland (2) 12-1 79 1

5. Wheeling Park 10-3 61 4

6. Hedgesville 11-3 47 6

7. Woodrow Wilson 7-5 31 9

8. Parkersburg South 7-4 23 8

9. George Washington 7-5 15 7

10. Jefferson 9-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 8, St. Albans 6, Huntington 5, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Musselman 2, Capital 1, South Charleston 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (9) 12-0 99 1

2. Chapmanville (1) 11-2 90 2

3. Logan 10-3 76 3

4. Bluefield 10-3 60 6

5. Poca 11-2 59 4

6. Robert C. Byrd 9-2 51 7

7. North Marion 12-1 49 5

8. Bridgeport 10-3 30 8

9. Frankfort 9-3 14 10

10. Scott 10-5 6 NR

(tie) Mingo Central 9-4 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Man 5, Lincoln County 4, Westside 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10) 13-0 100 1

2. Charleston Catholic 9-3 82 3

3. Greater Beckley Christian 11-3 80 5

4. Wheeling Central 11-5 66 2

5. Greenbrier West 10-0 55 6

(tie)Parkersburg Catholic 8-3 55 4

7. Clay-Battelle 12-1 33 7

8. Pendleton County 10-0 26 10

9. Magnolia 10-3 23 8

(tie) Notre Dame 10-3 23 9

Others receiving votes: Webster County 5, Madonna 2.

WEST VIRGINIA GIRLS

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (8) 15-2 97 1

2. Cabell Midland 13-1 76 2

2. Greenbrier East (1) 11-2 76 3

4. Parkersburg (1) 10-5 71 4

5. Woodrow Wilson 10-2 58 8

6. George Washington 8-4 48 6

7. Martinsburg 10-2 45 9

8. South Charleston 9-3 28 5

9. Huntington 9-5 24 10

10. University 9-5 10 7

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 9, Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 2, Musselman 1.

Class AA

1. Winfield (8) 13-1 96 2

2. North Marion (2) 13-1 92 1

3. Frankfort 12-1 81 3

4. Wayne 11-3 64 4

5. Fairmont Senior 12-2 57 5

6. Wyoming East 10-3 43 10

7. Chapmanville 11-3 40 8

8. Lincoln 9-4 34 6

9. Nitro 10-4 22 7

10. PikeView 8-6 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 4, Petersburg 4, Westside 3, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (9) 17-0 90 1

2. Summers County 11-3 72 3

3. Parkersburg Catholic 15-0 64 2

4. Pocahontas County 12-3 58 4

5. Gilmer County 11-3 52 5

6. Wheeling Central 9-9 34 6

7. St. Marys 10-3 31 9

8. Tucker County 9-4 28 8

8. Tug Valley 10-4 28 7

10. Charleston Catholic 10-5 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 15, Midland Trail 2, Cameron 1.

OHIO BOYS

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (13) 15-1 157

2, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 14-1 142

3, Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129

4, Cols. South 16-1 100

5, Cin. La Salle 16-1 94

6, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 16-1 81

7, Youngs. Boardman (1) 13-1 59

8, Green 13-1 46

9, Can. McKinley 12-2 22

10, Pickerington Cent. 13-4 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-3 159

2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-1 110

3, Tol. Rogers 14-2 98

4, Trotwood-Madison (1) 13-2 95

5, Lima Shawnee (2) 15-0 93

6, Cin. Wyoming 15-0 81

7, Heath 16-0 65

8, Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53

9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32

10, Jackson 15-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III

1, Versailles (10) 17-0 150

2, Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 14-0 137

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 14-3 125

4, Oak Hill 15-2 81

(tie) Cin. Deer Park (1) 14-1 81

6, Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75

7, Fairview Park Fairview 13-1 68

8, Richwood N. Union (1) 14-0 44

9, Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43

10, Willard 12-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Metamora Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (11) 16-1 144

2, Columbus Grove (4) 14-0 129

3, Lucas 14-0 107

4, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96

5, Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64

6, McDonald (1) 14-2 53

7, Antwerp 14-0 51

8, Richmond Hts. (1) 12-4 46

9, Peebles 14-2 44

10, Glouster Trimble 13-2 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.

