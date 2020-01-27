ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS
WEST VIRGINIA BOYS
Class AAA
1. University (5) 11-3 91 3
2. Martinsburg (3) 9-2 85 5
3. Morgantown 11-2 82 2
4. Cabell Midland (2) 12-1 79 1
5. Wheeling Park 10-3 61 4
6. Hedgesville 11-3 47 6
7. Woodrow Wilson 7-5 31 9
8. Parkersburg South 7-4 23 8
9. George Washington 7-5 15 7
10. Jefferson 9-5 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 8, St. Albans 6, Huntington 5, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Musselman 2, Capital 1, South Charleston 1.
Class AA
1. Shady Spring (9) 12-0 99 1
2. Chapmanville (1) 11-2 90 2
3. Logan 10-3 76 3
4. Bluefield 10-3 60 6
5. Poca 11-2 59 4
6. Robert C. Byrd 9-2 51 7
7. North Marion 12-1 49 5
8. Bridgeport 10-3 30 8
9. Frankfort 9-3 14 10
10. Scott 10-5 6 NR
(tie) Mingo Central 9-4 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Man 5, Lincoln County 4, Westside 1.
Class A
1. Williamstown (10) 13-0 100 1
2. Charleston Catholic 9-3 82 3
3. Greater Beckley Christian 11-3 80 5
4. Wheeling Central 11-5 66 2
5. Greenbrier West 10-0 55 6
(tie)Parkersburg Catholic 8-3 55 4
7. Clay-Battelle 12-1 33 7
8. Pendleton County 10-0 26 10
9. Magnolia 10-3 23 8
(tie) Notre Dame 10-3 23 9
Others receiving votes: Webster County 5, Madonna 2.
WEST VIRGINIA GIRLS
Class AAA
1. Wheeling Park (8) 15-2 97 1
2. Cabell Midland 13-1 76 2
2. Greenbrier East (1) 11-2 76 3
4. Parkersburg (1) 10-5 71 4
5. Woodrow Wilson 10-2 58 8
6. George Washington 8-4 48 6
7. Martinsburg 10-2 45 9
8. South Charleston 9-3 28 5
9. Huntington 9-5 24 10
10. University 9-5 10 7
Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 9, Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 2, Musselman 1.
Class AA
1. Winfield (8) 13-1 96 2
2. North Marion (2) 13-1 92 1
3. Frankfort 12-1 81 3
4. Wayne 11-3 64 4
5. Fairmont Senior 12-2 57 5
6. Wyoming East 10-3 43 10
7. Chapmanville 11-3 40 8
8. Lincoln 9-4 34 6
9. Nitro 10-4 22 7
10. PikeView 8-6 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 4, Petersburg 4, Westside 3, Bluefield 1.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (9) 17-0 90 1
2. Summers County 11-3 72 3
3. Parkersburg Catholic 15-0 64 2
4. Pocahontas County 12-3 58 4
5. Gilmer County 11-3 52 5
6. Wheeling Central 9-9 34 6
7. St. Marys 10-3 31 9
8. Tucker County 9-4 28 8
8. Tug Valley 10-4 28 7
10. Charleston Catholic 10-5 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamstown 15, Midland Trail 2, Cameron 1.
OHIO BOYS
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (13) 15-1 157
2, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 14-1 142
3, Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129
4, Cols. South 16-1 100
5, Cin. La Salle 16-1 94
6, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 16-1 81
7, Youngs. Boardman (1) 13-1 59
8, Green 13-1 46
9, Can. McKinley 12-2 22
10, Pickerington Cent. 13-4 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-3 159
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-1 110
3, Tol. Rogers 14-2 98
4, Trotwood-Madison (1) 13-2 95
5, Lima Shawnee (2) 15-0 93
6, Cin. Wyoming 15-0 81
7, Heath 16-0 65
8, Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32
10, Jackson 15-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.
DIVISION III
1, Versailles (10) 17-0 150
2, Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 14-0 137
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 14-3 125
4, Oak Hill 15-2 81
(tie) Cin. Deer Park (1) 14-1 81
6, Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75
7, Fairview Park Fairview 13-1 68
8, Richwood N. Union (1) 14-0 44
9, Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43
10, Willard 12-2 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Metamora Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (11) 16-1 144
2, Columbus Grove (4) 14-0 129
3, Lucas 14-0 107
4, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96
5, Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64
6, McDonald (1) 14-2 53
7, Antwerp 14-0 51
8, Richmond Hts. (1) 12-4 46
9, Peebles 14-2 44
10, Glouster Trimble 13-2 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.