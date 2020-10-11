HUNTINGTON — Several high school football games have been scrapped and new opponents scheduled since the West Virginia COVID-19 map was revealed Saturday.
Because Wayne County is in yellow and Cabell County gold, Spring Valley’s football game at Cabell Midland was canceled. Instead, Spring Valley will entertain Oak Hill (West Virginia) at 7 p.m. Friday. Wayne will play at Lincoln County at 7 p.m. Monday.
Huntington High has picked up a home game with Winfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hurricane scheduled a home game with Musselman for 3 p.m. Saturday. Point Pleasant will play at Man at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Big Blacks and Hillbillies originally were slated to play Oct. 26. Poca, originally slated to play Nitro, instead will visit Buffalo, which was supposed to play Tolsia, at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the Kanawha Valley, Capital plays at St. Albans on Monday. On Tuesday South Charleston visits George Washington, Herbert Hoover goes to Nitro, and Sissonville entertains Riverside.
In Ohio, Sciotoville East, which opted out of the playoffs, added a road game with Manchester on Oct. 30.
RIVER VALLEY 39, SOUTH GALLIA 8: The Raiders (2-5) took advantage of eight turnovers to defeat the Rebels (0-7) in a regular-season game in Mercerville, Ohio.
Both teams opted out of the playoffs, which began Friday night.
Combined with last week’s 39-22 triumph over Bridgeport, the victory gave River Valley its first two-game winning streak since 2016.
Ryan Jones scored on a 6-yard run at 7:30 of the first quarter to give the Raiders a lead they never relinquished. Justin Stump scored from the 7 and Michael Conkle from the 42 as River Valley extended its lead to 20-0. Tristan Saber’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Greg Davis pulled South Gallia within 20-8, but Conkle and Stump added scoring jaunts as the Raiders pulled away.
Conkle ran for 226 yards on 23 carries.
River Valley plays another regular-season contest at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. Huntington-Ross. South Gallia continues regular-season play at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 when it entertains Alexander.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 29, PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 28: Logan Southers kicked an extra point with 12 seconds left in the game to give the Bulldogs (2-0) a victory over the Hawks (2-3) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Alex Strickland threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Tackett with 12 seconds left to tie the game. Dylan Ferguson rushed for 11 yards and one touchdown for Lawrence County.
Girls soccer
HURRICANE 4, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: Mady Joe Lunsford and Lauren Dye each scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Redskins (5-0) to a victory over the Highlanders (2-5) Saturday.
Olivia Bird earned the shutout in goal.
Lunsford assisted Claire Roberts on the game-winning shot. Sydnee Bell made it 2-0 on a penalty kick and Dye scored unassisted. Lunsford then scored off a pass from Dye to set the score.
Joran Maynard made 10 saves for Huntington High.
HURRICANE 4 0 — 4
HUNTINGTON HIGH 0 0 — 0
H — Roberts (Lunsford assist)
H — Bell penalty kick
H — Dye unassisted
H — Lunsford (Dye assist)
Shots: Hunt 3 Hurr 20 Saves: Hunt 10 (Maynard), Hurr 1 (Bird 1, Willis 0). Corner kicks: Hunt 0, Hurr 9.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 5, FLEMING COUNTY 0: J. B. Walter scored three goals to lead the Lions to a triumph over the Panthers.
Rylan Keelin and Landon McCalvin also cored. Walter, Keelin, McCalvin and Chase Cordial each issued an assist. Jack Samuel earned the shutout in goal.