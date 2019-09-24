JACKSON, Ohio — Fairland’s Hanna Shrout took medalist honors and South Point won the team title Monday in the Division II high school East Sectional Golf Tournament at the Franklin Valley Golf Club.
Shrout shot 4-over-par, 37-38 — 75 to capture the individual championship, 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Abbi Zornes of South Point at the par-71, 6,749-yard course.
Zornes’ 44-44 — 88 helped the Pointers win the title, as Emilee Carey shot 49-43 — 92 to finish fourth, Hannah Hall shot 49-47 — 96 to tie for sixth, and Lucy Gannon shot 44-59 — 103 for 13th.
Alaina Collins of Chesapeake shot 46-50 — 96 to finish sixth and qualify for the district tournament as an individual. Emily Horn of Coal Grove shot 50-52 — 102, then won a playoff, also to qualify. Horn tied for 10th.
South Point shot 379. Gallia Academy finished second at 394. Meigs was third at 406. All three teams qualified for the district tournament.
Bailey Meadows led Gallia Academy, shooting 45-49 — 94 to finish fifth. She was joined by teammates Lilly Rees, who finished eighth with a 43-54 — 97; Avery Minton, who was ninth with a 49-50 — 99; and Maddie Meadows, who tied for 14th with a 53-51 — 104.
Caitlin Cotterill paced Meigs with a 49-43 — 92, good for fourth. Kylee Robinson shot 50-52 — 102 to tie for 10th. Shelby Whaley shot 48-58 — 106 to tie for 17th. Mikayla Radcliffe came in at 48-60 — 108 to tie for 19th.
Fairland shot 441 to place fourth, followed by Vinton County at 484, Coal Grove at 485, and Eastern-Pike at 522. Chesapeake, Ironton, Minford, Nelsonville-York, Portsmouth West, River Valley and Wellston featured individual players, but no team scores.