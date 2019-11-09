WEST VIRGINIA

Regional Volleyball Pairings

CLASS AAA

Region I at Brooke

6 p.m. - *Wheeling Park vs. Morgantown; *University vs. Brooke

Region II at Musselman

10 a.m. -*Musselman vs. Washington; *Hampshire vs. Hedgesville

Region III at Woodrow Wilson

6 p.m. - *George Washington vs. Greenbrier East; *Woodrow Wilson vs. St. Albans

Region IV at Parkersburg

6 p.m. - *Parkersburg (33-10-7) vs. Cabell Midland; *Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg South (18-14-4)

CLASS AA

Region I at Philip Barbour

2 p.m. - *Philip Barbour vs. Weir; *Oak Glen vs. Frankfort

Region II at Robert C. Byrd

2 p.m. - *Bridgeport vs. Clay County; *Nicholas County vs. Robert C. Byrd

Region III at Shady Spring

2 p.m. - *Independence vs. PikeView; *Shady Spring vs. Liberty (Raleigh)

Region IV at Man

2 p.m. - *Point Pleasant vs. Chapmanville; *Scott vs. Winfield

CLASS A

Region I at Tyler Consolidated

10 a.m. - *Paden City (32-4) vs. Madonna; *Wheeling Central vs. Ritchie County (26-11)

Region II at Moorefield

10 a.m. -- *Moorefield (29-6) vs. Gilmer County; *Doddridge County vs. East Hardy (16-18-1)

Region III at Charleston Catholic

10 a.m. - *Charleston Catholic vs. Greater Beckley Christian; *Greenbrier West vs. Richwood

Region IV at Ravenswood

10 a.m. - *Wirt County (33-4-4) vs. Sherman; *Buffalo vs. Parkersburg Catholic (28-8)

*Denotes sectional champion

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.