WEST VIRGINIA
Regional Volleyball Pairings
CLASS AAA
Region I at Brooke
6 p.m. - *Wheeling Park vs. Morgantown; *University vs. Brooke
Region II at Musselman
10 a.m. -*Musselman vs. Washington; *Hampshire vs. Hedgesville
Region III at Woodrow Wilson
6 p.m. - *George Washington vs. Greenbrier East; *Woodrow Wilson vs. St. Albans
Region IV at Parkersburg
6 p.m. - *Parkersburg (33-10-7) vs. Cabell Midland; *Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg South (18-14-4)
CLASS AA
Region I at Philip Barbour
2 p.m. - *Philip Barbour vs. Weir; *Oak Glen vs. Frankfort
Region II at Robert C. Byrd
2 p.m. - *Bridgeport vs. Clay County; *Nicholas County vs. Robert C. Byrd
Region III at Shady Spring
2 p.m. - *Independence vs. PikeView; *Shady Spring vs. Liberty (Raleigh)
Region IV at Man
2 p.m. - *Point Pleasant vs. Chapmanville; *Scott vs. Winfield
CLASS A
Region I at Tyler Consolidated
10 a.m. - *Paden City (32-4) vs. Madonna; *Wheeling Central vs. Ritchie County (26-11)
Region II at Moorefield
10 a.m. -- *Moorefield (29-6) vs. Gilmer County; *Doddridge County vs. East Hardy (16-18-1)
Region III at Charleston Catholic
10 a.m. - *Charleston Catholic vs. Greater Beckley Christian; *Greenbrier West vs. Richwood
Region IV at Ravenswood
10 a.m. - *Wirt County (33-4-4) vs. Sherman; *Buffalo vs. Parkersburg Catholic (28-8)
*Denotes sectional champion