HUNTINGTON — A 64-63 loss at Parkersburg didn’t change the way voters viewed Huntington’s girls basketball team in the West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll Monday.
The defending state champion Highlanders (13-1) remained a unanimous No. 1 where they have been all season in Class AAAA. Morgantown (14-3, 68 poll points) switched places with now-No. 3 Cabell Midland (11-3, 66) behind Huntington, even though the Knights beat the Mohigans on Jan. 14.
Wheeling Park (15-2, 58) was fourth, followed by Greenbrier East, Parkersburg, Buckhannon-Upshur, Princeton, Capital and Jefferson. Spring Valley received enough votes for 11th.
In Class A, Tolsia (12-4, 63) held on at No. 3 behind top-ranked Gilmer County (14-1, 79), which received all but one first-place vote. Cameron (12-2, 73) picked up the other No. 1 nod to rank second. Webster County was fourth, ahead of Calhoun County, Doddridge County, Tucker County, Clay-Battelle, Pendleton County and Huntington St. Joe (2-9, 10), which fell one spot after a loss at Rock Hill.
In Class AAA, Fairmont State (15-1, 80) was a consensus No. 1 ahead of North Marion (14-2, 69) and Wayne (15-2, 66). Logan (13-2, 57) was fourth ahead of Nitro, Robert C. Byrd, Ripley, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour and PikeView.
Parkersburg Catholic (12-0, 80) continued its hold on the No. 1 spot in Class AA. Petersburg (14-2, 72) was second, followed by Wyoming East, St. Marys, Frankfort, Summers County, Mingo Central, Ritchie County, Charleston Catholic and Chapmanville.
In the boys poll, Huntington St. Joe (10-6) held at No. 4 in Class A, receiving 61 points. James Monroe (14-1, 89) was No. 1 with eight first-place votes. Greater Beckley Christian (10-2, 81) was second and defending state champion Man (12-2, 67) third. Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Cameron, Webster County and Pendleton County rounded out the top 10.
In Class AAAA, Huntington High (10-6, 16) slipped from eighth to ninth, ahead of Spring Mills. Cabell Midland received enough votes to place 12th. Morgantown (12-3, 89) was No. 1, with eight first-place votes. Jefferson (10-0, 82) picked up one No. 1 nod to rank second. Parkersburg South, George Washington, Capital, South Charleston, Hedgesville and University make up the rest of the top 10.
In Class AAA , Fairmont Senior (13-1, 82) picked up four No. 1 votes to top the poll. Shady Spring (13-1, 79) garnered two No. 1 votes to place second. Logan (12-1, 78) was top-ranked on three ballots, good for third. Wheeling Central was fourth, followed by Elkins, Winfield, East Fairmont, Herbert Hoover, Grafton and Berkeley Springs.
Poca (14-1, 90) was a unanimous No. 1 in Class AA. St. Marys (14-0, 81) was second, ahead of Bluefield, Williamstown, Ravenswood, South Harrison, Chapmanville, Wyoming East, Buffalo and Mingo Central.