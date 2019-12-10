PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Fairland outrebounded Portsmouth 37-8 in a 63-16 victory over the Trojans in girls high school basketball Monday night.
Freshman Tomi Hinkle led the Dragons (2-2 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Jenna Stone scored 10.
Nia Trinidad led Portsmouth (2-4, 0-3) with 11 points.
FAIRLAND 11 11 20 21 — 63: Marshall 7, Roland 6, Brumfield 8, Burcham 6, King 4, Hinkle 12, Stone 10, Judge 4, Orsbon 2.
PORTSMOUTH 3 6 3 4 — 16: Trinidad 11, Hughes 1, Richardson 2, Rickett 2.
ROWAN COUNTY 51, RUSSELL 49: Haven Ford went coast to coast and scored the game-winning basket with 0.9 seconds left to lift the Valkries over the Red Devils in an Eastern Kentucky Conference semifinal game.
Ford led Rowan County with 25 points. Kaeli Ross paced Russell with 14 points. Malia Blevins scored 12.
East Carter beat Morgan County in the other semifinal. Haley Campbell scored 14 for the raiders. Alyssa Stickler added 13 points.
GREEN 54, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 38: Kasey Kimbler scored 24 points to help the Bobcats (4-0) defeat the Tartans. Grace Smith paced Sciotoville East with 15 points.
WHEELERSBURG 49, OAK HILL 34: Kaylee Darnell scored 15 points to lead the Pirates to a Southern Ohio Conference victory over the home-standing Oaks.
Ellie Kallner scored 14 for Wheelersburg. Alaina Keeney chipped in 10 points. Olivia Clarkson paced Oak Hill with 16 points.