HUNTINGTON — The exhibit “The Visual Elements: Value” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through July 23. This is the third in a two-year series of exhibits focusing on the basic elements of art.
Artists whose work will be highlighted in the exhibit include Art Werger, Chuck Close, George Bellows, Patrick Lee, Bonnie Schiffmann, Grace Martin Taylor, Jo Sandman, G. Daniel Massad, Jason Yarmosky, Edda Renouf, and Edward Renouf, among others.
“In this exhibit, the focus is on ‘value,’ an exciting visual element that describes the relative lightness or darkness of color, ranging from the whitest white to the deepest, richest black,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator / exhibition designer, in a release. “Artists have a limitless gradation of ‘values’ in which to structure their artwork.”
This exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
The first exhibit in this series titled The Visual Elements: Line Presented by Edward Tucker Architects Inc. focused on what is considered the simplest and most versatile art element. The second exhibit titled The Visual Elements: Shape & Form Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers highlighted shape, which is defined as space that is flat and enclosed and most often defined by lines. Form is considered the three-dimensional equivalent of space.
For more information on exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
