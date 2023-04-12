The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Patrick Lee (American, b. 1969), Deadly Friends (Glendale), 2016. Graphite on paper; image 10 x 7 inches. Funds provided by the Donald B. Harper Endowment, 2017.5. John Spurlock | Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The exhibit “The Visual Elements: Value” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through July 23. This is the third in a two-year series of exhibits focusing on the basic elements of art.

Artists whose work will be highlighted in the exhibit include Art Werger, Chuck Close, George Bellows, Patrick Lee, Bonnie Schiffmann, Grace Martin Taylor, Jo Sandman, G. Daniel Massad, Jason Yarmosky, Edda Renouf, and Edward Renouf, among others.

