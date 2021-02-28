Jan. 20, 2021, Inauguration Day, we were witness to a day that almost did not happen as we learn more each day how close we were to a coup of our government, incited by a president who was determined not to lose his position of power and the attention he craves. The insurrectionists planned to capture and execute members of Congress leading to the absence of any structure of government and making way for an authoritarian to seize power. We find that a few incidences fowled this attempt either by fate and/or incompetence of those who took part in the insurrection.
There was the capitol police officer whose quick thinking led the mob away from assembled members of congress with only a few minutes to spare. We hear the chilling recorded words of the mob that “they (members of congress) are in the tunnels, seal them in and gas them”; and “hang Mike Pence”.
These violent acts of insurrection cannot go down in history without a formal condemnation and accountability of all those complicit in them to ensure that any who would persist in the overthrow of American democracy get the message loud and clear. Be assured these extremists have not gone away. They constantly re-brand themselves and find new ways to connect with like conspiracy theorists as they plan for another day. Let’s hope they continue to assist law enforcement by refusing to wear masks and posting their actions on social media.
Carole Boster
Huntington