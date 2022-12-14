The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hope Gas presented Racine Volunteer Fire Department with a $7,000 grant on Dec. 7.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

RACINE — Hope Gas’s Communications and Corporate Affairs manager Christine Mitchell presented a $7,000 grand to the Racine Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 7.

The grant will allow Racine’s Fire Department to acquire 1,300 feet of fire hose and an F-500 nozzle.

