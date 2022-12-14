RACINE — Hope Gas’s Communications and Corporate Affairs manager Christine Mitchell presented a $7,000 grand to the Racine Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 7.
The grant will allow Racine’s Fire Department to acquire 1,300 feet of fire hose and an F-500 nozzle.
“Hope Gas is always happy to support our communities, and we are happy to help make the Racine Volunteer Fire Department safer by replacing some of their worn-out firefighting hose,” Mitchell said.
“They fall into one of our pillars of focus, and that is community vitality. Often, the volunteer fire departments are the centers of communities. They provide not only first response, but they are also often the places for meetings and events, they’re community centers,” she said.
Racine Fire Chief Nick Bratcher said his department will benefit from the grant and thanked Hope Gas.
“We cannot thank them enough. We will definitely apply for the grant again next year, because they were gracious enough to reach out directly after we applied,” he said.
Bratcher said his department has shown impressive growth lately as they have gone from 18 firefighters last year to around 35 currently.
“You’ll talk to a number of fire chiefs and especially in this county, and they’ll say, ‘Enjoy the roller coaster, because it’s always up and down.’ In three years I might be back down, but right now, I’m enjoying the roller coaster ride.
“I’ve been here 18 years and seen it at its low point. This is a high point right now; it will be nice while we’re high” he added.
Bratcher concluded with a message to aspiring firefighters.
“Join your local fire department regardless of where you live at. Whether it’s Morrisville, Racine or Spruce River, join your local fire department because they always need you.”
You can reach Matthew Britton
@mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
