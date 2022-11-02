The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200401-cvn-miller02.jpg
Buy Now

Miller

 Phil Perry/Coal Valley News

MADISON — Two candidates will face off in the November general election for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 32nd District, which includes most of Boone County.

Republican incumbent Josh Holstein of Ashford is challenged by Democrat Rodney A. Miller of Madison. This is not the first time the two will face each other — Miller was the representative for the former 23rd District before being defeated by Holstein in 2020. He lost by just over 500 votes.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you