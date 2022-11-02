MADISON — Two candidates will face off in the November general election for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 32nd District, which includes most of Boone County.
Republican incumbent Josh Holstein of Ashford is challenged by Democrat Rodney A. Miller of Madison. This is not the first time the two will face each other — Miller was the representative for the former 23rd District before being defeated by Holstein in 2020. He lost by just over 500 votes.
Holstein is currently one of the youngest sitting members in the house. He was elected at just 19 years old in 2020.
“I was elected the day after my 19th birthday,” Holstein said. “I’m thankful that Boone County gave me that opportunity. I graduated from Sherman High School in my district here. I graduated from Marshall University with an economics bachelor’s degree, and I finished that this past semester.”
Holstein said one major issue facing the state with the decline of the coal industry is learning to diversify the energy resources utilized in the state.
“One of the big things is energy independence,” Holstein said. “I think that what we’ve seen over the last couple of years is that our national economy and our state economy can’t function properly without strong energy resources. West Virginia is an energy state on many different fronts. I believe in all-around energy resources; I’m not opposed to much of anything on that front.”
Holstein said another major issue comes with the education system in the state. He said he believes that teachers need to be paid better to encourage retention and to help address the shortage of educators in the state.
“We got the results for some of the test scores back from state-wide and it was abysmal,” Holstein said. “I don’t think that there’s really one thing that you can point to and say ‘if we fix this that’s going to solve the problem,’ but I do think that it’s a multi-faceted problem that would start with teacher pay raises. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to vote for one this past session and I’ll certainly vote for another if it comes up.”
Holstein said the voting record of Miller on social issues is what spurred him to make a run for the seat two years ago, and what has inspired him to seek re-election. He said he believes he is a better representative of the values of the area, and that a younger generation needs to be ushered into these leadership roles.
“One of the things that really bothered me was seeing how we were being represented on the social issue side of things,” Holstein said. “Here in Boone County, it’s probably 70 to 80 percent socially conservative folks. Most folks are faith-based, including myself.”
Miller is no stranger to holding elected office. Aside from his stint in the house of delegates, Miller also previously served as sheriff of Boone County.
“I served two terms in the house prior to this,” Miller said. “I lost the last election. I served a little more than 30 years in law enforcement, first as a deputy sheriff working through the ranks in the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and two terms as sheriff of Boone County.”
Miller said the economic health of the state is a major issue that needs to be addressed.
“Certainly the economics of Boone County and southern West Virginia,” Miller said. “We’ve got obvious issues there that we have to get people back to work, which can help us with the outward migration of people that are moving out of our area looking for work elsewhere to raise their family.”
Miller said creating a qualified workforce also requires addressing addiction and the opioid epidemic that continues to impact southern West Virginia.
“We always have crime that needs to be addressed,” Miller said. “The drug and opioid issues that we have — both the criminal nature and a mental health and treatment aspect that we can’t arrest our way out of — it’s a marriage of the two that just doesn’t seem to be getting much attention, which is also partially economically related.”
Miller said he believes his previous work speaks for itself in showing why he is the candidate to get the job done.
“I think you have to have a practical application of what the law does — what it does for people, what it does to people,” Miller said. “Being an active community member for a number of years, making myself accessible and understanding what the law does, what it’s supposed to do, what it doesn’t do as well as previous experience in the legislature gives me a practical application process to not be intimidated, write effective legislation and pass it.”
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting is offered through Nov. 5.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.