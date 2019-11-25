HUNTINGTON — In a Huntington Prep Academy senior lineup of forwards and centers is point guard A.J. Hoggard who is one of five seniors on this year’s Fighting Irish squad who will be taking his game to NCAA Division I college basketball.
Hoggard, from Coatesville, Pennsylvania originally, signed officially on Nov. 13 to go to Michigan State University where he will play for head coach Tom Izzo and a program that was a preseason No. 1 team this year.
“I hope to continue a winning legacy, getting better each and every day on and off the court and becoming the best A.J. I can become,” said Hoggard.
In two games so far this season with Huntington Prep, Hoggard is averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists each game this season.
In a video statement on MSU men’s basketball web site, Izzo talked of Hoggard’s training with former NBA star Richard Hamilton, who is also from Coatesville, and coming from Huntington Prep, as did former Spartans star Miles Bridges.
“He’s a rugged 6-3, 220-pound player who can play multiple positions,” Izzo said in the statement. “He can play point, two or three. He’s a tough player. I fell in love with him watching him on the bench in a game. He was such a good leader. He communicated well with people.”
During the signing day at Huntington St. Joe High School, Hoggard was equally impressed with Izzo and called him “down to earth.”
“My impressions are very high,” said Hoggard, who listed on the Huntington Prep site as 6-4. “He’s such a great guy besides the basketball thing. We talked, we have a good relationship. I feel like this is the perfect thing for me. I feel like he’s the best person to get me to where I want to go.”
Growing up, Hoggard said he was in Big East territory where schools such as Villanova were the heavyweights. The only Big Ten school near him was Rutgers.
With the Spartans, however; Hoggard will come into East Lansing, Michigan, with MSU’s other recruit added on signing day, Mady Sissoko, a 6-10 215-pound center from Mali, West Africa. Both will be part of a perennial Big Ten and national championship contender. Hoggard just needs to figure out where he fits in that lineup.
“I know I have confidence in myself,” Hoggard said. “I know if I come in and do what I have to do then there’s going to be minutes for me to play on the floor. (Izzo) told me he wasn’t bringing me here to sit on the bench but that’s all that was said minutes-wise. I just have to come in and be myself and do everything he asks of me.”