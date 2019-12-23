Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to senior Lauren Hudson of the Winfield High School Girls Basketball team.
The Winfield Girls basketball senior class is loaded with experienced talent as coach, Kelsey Spang looks to lead them back to the state tournament this year. One such member of that deep class is forward, Lauren Hudson. Hudson has been a key cog in the winning machine this year as the Generals stand 6-0 at the time of writing. In the mid-December 81-44 blowout win over Mingo Central, Hudson put up 23 points and 7 rebounds as the Generals cruised to their 4th win of the year. After another huge win over Poca, Hudson and the Generals faced their toughest test of the year against South Charleston. The Generals prevailed with a 63-59 victory where Hudson again put up an ultra-efficient 23 points (on 10-11 shooting from the field) and 7 rebounds to give the squad some good momentum heading into the Holiday break.
Hudson attributes the team’s early success to their work in practice.
“Obviously the big goal for the year is to make it to states. Our work and emphasis on defense and our focus in practice has really been allowing us to play well so far,” states Lauren.
Coach Spang echoed these sentiments and praised the team’s chemistry. “The team chemistry that is rooted in the experience of our seniors is really apparent on the court. Lauren and her sister (Emily) have that twin telepathy going on when they get the ball in the paint. There’s no thinking involved, just reacting and playing the game how it’s supposed to be played. It’s in sync and is beautiful to watch. As a coach, I just have to make little tweaks here and there, but they all have a high basketball IQ and can pick up on things quickly,” said Coach Spang.
Coach Spang also noted that she coaches Lauren on the track team as well and is blown away by the athletic maturation and progression that she has experienced, but also her intellectual growth. “Lauren comes from a great family that pushes academic success as well as athletic success. They don’t settle and Lauren is the epitome of that. She is always making sure that she completes whatever she sets her mind to. As a coach, you can’t ask for much more than that. She is always giving 110% effort, 100% of the time.”
Lauren notes that she receives inspiration from her parents for raising her to have good morals and strive for success.
“I’m very blessed just to have two parents like them who have given me opportunities and put me in the situation that I am to succeed.”
While Lauren has had success on the basketball court, she is also a member of the volleyball and track teams, carries over a 4.0 GPA into her final semester of high school, and is an active member of her church. Her goal is to attend either Marshall or WVU for college next fall and has an interest in nursing school.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.