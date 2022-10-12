The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall head coach Charles Huff talks with player during a timeout as the Herd takes on Norfolk State during a game on Sept. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

HUNTINGTON — A weeknight showdown with the defending Sun Belt Conference champions is on deck for the Marshall football team and head coach Charles Huff said he expects the environment inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium to be top-notch.

The Thundering Herd welcomes Louisiana to town Wednesday night, with each team seeking its first SBC win of the season in a rematch from the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, a 36-21 victory for the Ragin’ Cajuns. It’s Marshall’s first SBC home game.

