IRONTON — Huntington High entered Thursday's game as basketball babies and left as men.
The Highlanders (4-0) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half to defeat Minford 72-63 in the Ironton Classic at the Conley Center.
"We grew up today," Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. "We grew up from the first half to the second half. In the first half, their guys were doing whatever they wanted to do. At halftime, we settled down a little bit."
The Falcons (5-1) jumped to a 9-0 lead and extended the margin to 39-25 by halftime. The Highlanders dazzled with dunks, but befuddled their coach with a lack of defense. That changed in the second half.
Jaylen Motley sandwiched two 3-pointers around one by Jamari Tubbs to open the third quarter to pull Huntington High within 39-34 at the 6:19 mark. Minford responded with a 6-0 run of its own and the teams battled throughout the period before Motley swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give HHS a 52-51 lead, its first of the game.
Minford standout Myles Montgomery made a three to start the fourth quarter to put the Falcons up 54-52, but Motley made a free throw and Avonte Crawford scored off an offensive rebound to give the Highlanders a 55-54 lead. After Bennett Kayser's foul shot tied it Tubbs sank a 3-point shot to make it 58-55 with 6:11 to play. The Highlanders never lost that lead.
"In the second half we played harder and executed what we worked on," Holmes said.
Huntington High's press wore on Minford in the second half. The Southern Ohio Conference power didn't have an answer for Motley, who led HHS with 22 points. Wayne Harris and Mikey Johnson each scored 16. Tubbs chipped in 13.
Montgomery led the Falcons with 22 points. Jordan Shoemaker scored 19 points and Bennet Kayser 13.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 7 18 27 20 -- 72: Harris 16, Crawford 5, M. Johnson 16, Motley 22, Lochow 0, Jones 0, Coats 0, Tubbs 13.
MINFORD 18 21 12 12 -- 63: Kayser 13, Crank 0, Montgomery 22, Pica 2, White 0, Shoemaker 19, Hannah 7.
CENTERVILLE 65, HUNTINGTON PREP 48: The Express (6-4) appeared out of gas after a 93-91 victory Wednesday against Combine Academy. The Elks (5-1) took advantage, leading from start to finish.
Centerville led 17-5 after one quarter and never was seriously challenged. Jonathan Powell led the Elks with 18 points. Gabe Cupps scored 11. Ronald Jessamy paced Huntington Prep with 19 points.
HUNTINGTON PREP 5 15 13 15 -- 48: Payne 0, L. Johnson 6, Tingler 6, Ntambwe 1, M. Johnson 7, Wright 0, Jessamy 19, McCullom 7, Jones 2.
CENTERVILLE 17 19 11 18 -- 65: Cupps 11, Deng 8, Wilkins 3, Kenney 5, O'Connor 4, Njie 9, Powell 18, Gankhyuag 7.
RUSSELL 53, IRONTON 47: Damon Charles scored 18 points and snatched 12 rebounds to lead the Red Devils (8-3) to a triumph over the host Tigers (2-2). Caleb Rimmer scored 13 points for Russell. Ethan White led Ironton with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Schreck chipped in 11 points.
The game featured nine lead changes. The Red Devils took control with a 9-0 run to begin the fourth quarter.
RUSSELL 15 10 15 13 -- 53: Quinn 0, Neel 8, Blum 7, Fleming 0, G. Carter 7, Rimmer 13, Charles 18, Z. Carter 2.
IRONTON 11 13 15 8 -- 47: Barnes 2, Terry 7, Wilson 3, Felder 3, Schreck 11, White 18, Carpenter 3.