DANVILLE — A Huntington man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in Danville on Dec. 30.
James Larkin Maynard, 35, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent and forgery.
West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. R. Workman wrote in a criminal complaint that he conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Nitro at the old Magic Mart parking lot in Danville.
According to the report, Senior Trooper E. M. Shafer was also present, and upon arriving at the vehicle, he noticed the accused in the rear passenger side seat appearing to stuff an unknown object between the back seats.
According to the complaint, Shafer then attempted to detain the accused by removing him from the vehicle, but the accused refused to follow his commands.
The complaint states that Shafer then observed the accused throw an object that appeared to be a handgun into the back seat of the vehicle.
The report states that Workman opened the door to assist Shafer with detaining the man, and after entering the door, he additionally spotted a plastic bag containing a white, granular substance believed to be methamphetamine.
According to the complaint, Shafer later conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, yielding one plastic bag believed to be methamphetamine, one hand-rolled cigarette containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and a black, .25-caliber handgun.
According to the report, the items were in the rear of the vehicle in the area where Shafer observed the accused throwing objects during initial contact.
The report states the accused was then transported to the Madison Detachment for arrest procedures, and during that process the accused signed the Livescan Transaction stating the information provided was correct.
The complaint states that Workman received information that the accused provided false information, as he initially identified himself using a different first name.
As of CVN print deadline, Maynard was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
