HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe continued its reign at the top of the West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll.
The Irish (18-1) earned eight of nine first-place votes and 89 points to top Class A. No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic (18-0, 82) received the other first-place vote. Summers County (11-5, 66) is third. Pocahontas County (14-4, 60) and Gilmer County (15-4, 60) tied for fourth.
Tucker County (12-2, 36) is sixth, followed in the top 10 by Tucker County (12-6, 36), Wheeling Central (11-10, 35), Williamstown (13-6, 24), St. Mary’s (12-6, 23) and Tug Valley (12-5, 7).
Calhoun County, Moorefield, Charleston Catholic, Tolsia and Cameron received votes.
In Class AAA, Cabell Midland (14-3, 43) fell one spot to sixth. Wheeling Park (17-3, 83) picked up five first-place votes to rank No. 1. Parkersburg (12-5, 80) and Greenbrier East (15-2, 80) each were No. 1 on two ballots to tie for second. George Washington (11-5, 59) is fourth, and Woodrow Wilson (12-3, 57) fifth.
South Charleston (12-4, 28) and Martinsburg (14-3, 28) tied for seventh, followed by Huntington High (12-6, 24), which jumped from 10th to ninth, and University (12-7, 13).
In Class AA, North Marion (18-1, 89) picked up eight votes to replace No. 2 Winfield (15-2, 78, one first-place vote) at the top. Frankfort (16-1, 76) is third, Wayne (15-3, 60) fourth and Fairmont Senior (15-3, 56) fifth.
Wyoming East (12-3, 42) is sixth, followed by Lincoln (12-6, 35), Chapmanville (14-4, 28), Nitro (14-5, 21) and PikeView (11-7, 4). Grafton, Petersburg, Braxton County and Mingo Central received votes.
In the boys poll, Cabell Midland (15-2, 67) jumped from fifth to fourth in Class AAA. University (14-3, 98) earned eight first-place votes to rank No. 1. Morgantown (14-2, 84) and Martinsburg (13-3, 84) each received a first-place vote and tied for second. Hedgesville (13-3, 53) and Wheeling Park (12-4, 53) tied for fifth. George Washington (11-5, 46) was seventh, Woodrow Wilson (9-7, 22) eighth and Princeton (13-5, 10) and Capital (10-7, 10) tied for ninth. Parkersburg South, Musselman, Huntington High, Jefferson and St. Albans appeared on ballots.
In Class AA, Shady Spring (15-0, 98) is No. 1 with eight first-place votes. Chapmanville (15-2, 92) garnered the other two first-place nods to rank second. Bluefield (14-3, 76), Poca (15-3, 62) and Logan (11-7, 56) round out the top five.
Robert C. Byrd (13-2, 53) headed the second five ahead of North Marion (15-3, 35), Bridgeport (13-3, 34), Frankfort (13-3, 22) and, tied for 10th, Man (13-3, 8) and Scott (13-3, 8). Clay County, Mingo Central and Braxton County received votes.
Williamstown (17-0, 100) was No. 1 on all 10 ballots to rank No. 1 in Class A. Charleston Catholic (11-4, 89) was second, Greater Beckley Christian (14-4, 75) third, Clarksburg Notre Dame (13-4, 58) fourth and Wheeling Central (13-7, 55) fifth.
Pendleton County (14-0, 50) was sixth, followed by Greenbrier West (13-2, 45), Parkersburg Catholic (10-7, 25), Clay-Battelle (15-2, 24) and Magnolia (11-4, 14). St. Marys and Tolsia received votes.