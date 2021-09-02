For two teams that put a lot of points on the board in their openers last week, Hurricane and Huntington seemed more impressed with their defensive showings.
In a 48-10 conquest of Putnam County rival Winfield, Hurricane didn’t allow a touchdown until just 4:47 remained in the game, that coming on a 49-yard pass play. Huntington was just as dominant in a 47-7 victory against Parkersburg, holding the Big Reds to 109 total yards.
So what transpires Friday when the Redskins and Highlanders collide in Hurricane is anyone’s guess — a tight defensive battle, a fairly free-scoring game, or something in between. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. in Redskin Stadium.
In preparing for Friday’s game, Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor has been impressed with Highlanders versatile quarterback Gavin Lochow and, of course, Huntington’s denying defense.
“One thing consistent about Huntington is their defense,” Taylor said. “They play a 4-3 and they’re always in the right spots. They play really well as a team, and they have always have since [Huntington coach] Billy [Seals] has been there. They’re always good defensively. Hopefully, our defense plays well, too.
“They return a lot from last year, and we knew this would be a tough game going into it because they always play sound defense, and offensively they’ve really picked it up this year from years past. They’re not as predictable this year. The Lochow kid is pretty good. He can run and throw, and any time you have a mobile quarterback, it makes it difficult on your defense.”
Seals, entering his 13th season coaching the Highlanders, said he and his players felt they were being overlooked as playoff contenders following an uncharacteristic 3-6 record last season.
“If you look at our program since 2011 and the relative success,” Seals said, “obviously, we haven’t won the one we’re searching for in Wheeling, but we as a program felt like we were the forgotten team after one bad season. Our kids have a lot of pride in our program and they kind of took that personal. I thought we came out and played relatively well last Friday, and we hope to get better each week.”
Lochow’s run-pass skills were on display in the season opener as he ran 14 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns against Parkersburg and threw for 141 yards and two more scores. Curtis Jones carried 16 times for 102 yards and a TD for Huntington.
Hurricane quarterback Ismael Borrero doesn’t run as often as Lochow, but he’s known for his elusiveness in the pocket and keeping plays alive. In last year’s 21-9 win at Huntington, Borrero had two short TD runs and threw for a third score. In this year’s opener versus Winfield, he hit on 15 of 18 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s a really good, athletic guy,” Seals said, “and you’ve got to know where he is at all times. You can’t let him out of the pocket and extend plays with his legs. He also throws a very good football. He puts the ball in the right spot and spins it very well. A very heady player and definitely the key to their football team’s offense.”
The Redskins also got a boost from their ground game last week as Elijah Rivera gained 190 yards and scored twice on 13 carries.
Huntington leads the all-time series between the schools 10-9, but the Redskins have won the last two meetings.