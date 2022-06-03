The rematch of the 2021 Class AAA Championship did not disappoint when Hurricane and defending champion Bridgeport met in Friday’s Class AAA state baseball semifinals at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Seven innings were not enough for the two perennial Class AAA baseball powers to decide their contest with the game going to extra innings deadlocked at 2-all.
Due to press deadlines, the game was not complete in time for the story to run in The Herald-Dispatch’s Saturday print edition.
Bridgeport, which was seeking its eighth straight title, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI triple by Ben McDougal and a sacrifice fly by Anthony Dixon.
Hurricane’s Damien Witty brought the Redskins back with RBI singles in the first and third innings to knot everything up.
McDougal was stellar on the mound for the Indians, striking out 12 before reaching his pitch limit.
Hurricane’s Owen Gress steadied things on the mound in relief for the Redskins, who got some terrific defense behind him to keep things squared going into extras.
The two teams were battling for a berth in Saturday’s Class AAA championship game against George Washington, which upset top-seed Jefferson earlier in the evening.
