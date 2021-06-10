The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Independence 6-3 Wednesday in regular-season high school baseball.

The Redskins scored twice in the first inning and once in the fifth for a 3-0 lead before the Patriots put three runs on the board in the top of the sixth to tie it.

Joel Gardner, who hit a home run, and Bryson Rigney each drove in two runs for Hurricane (28-1), winners of 27 consecutive games. Ethan Spolarich went 2 for 2. Owen Gress was the winning pitcher.

Hunter Schoolcraft drove in two runs for Independence.

Hurricane returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday at home vs. Cabell Midland (18-8) in the Region IV tournament.

INDEPENDENCE 000 003 0 — 3 3 1

HURRICANE 200 013 x — 6 5 0

Goodson, McKinney (2), Basham (4), Sipes (5), Schoolcraft (6) and Daniels; Borrero, Gardner (4), Rigney (6), Gress (6) and Johnson.

Hitting: (I) Schoolcraft 2 RBI, Basham 2B; (H) Spolarich 2-2 2B, Gardner HR 2 RBI, Rigney 2B 2 RBI, Witty 2B.

POINT PLEASANT 1, SISSONVILLE 0: Kyelar Morrow pitched a one-hit shutout as the Big Blacks won the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 championship over the Indians.

Morrow faced three batters over the minimum as Point Pleasant improved to 20-8. The Big Blacks play a best-of-three series with Logan for the Region IV title.

Point Pleasant was being no-hit by Colten Carpenter before Tanner Mitchell led off the seventh inning with a single. Two fielder’s choices later, Riley Oilver reached second, then scored on a single to center by Evan Roach.

