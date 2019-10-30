Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Hurricane senior cross-country runner, Wyatt Hanshaw.
After experiencing a great deal of success during his first three years, the Hurricane star runner wanted to accomplish even more. With only the State Meet left to run, he can be assured that he has done just that this year. On the Oct. 17 MSAC Conference meet, Hanshaw took home first place and the conference title with a time of 16:06.01. He was thusly named MSAC Runner of the Year.
One week later on Oct. 24, Hanshaw again took home first place for the second straight year, this time in the Region IV Championships, with a time of 16:30.92. His success over his competition has been apparent in local events, but also cast an even broader net when Hurricane traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, for the Greater Louisville Classic back on Oct. 5. In a race of 408 runners, Hanshaw took home 4th place with a time of 15:44.40. With the success he has experienced this year, he must be riding a confidence high heading into his final state championship meet.
Hanshaw commented on that success noting, “It’s really satisfying to see all of the work I’ve put in over the years starting to pay off. It feels really good.” Coach Eric Cooper stated that Wyatt pushes the rest of his teammates and leads by example through his dedication and commitment to getting better. “His focus on the little details and small points of improvement that he works on to get better is so good for our younger guys to see and follow.”
Wyatt also stated that his team is very tight-knit and loves pushing each other, taking the proper steps to recover, and then training again to be better than they were before.
Wyatt started running in 7th grade to stay in shape for his main sport at the time, wrestling. He found that he loved it and had a talent for it, so he stuck with it over the next several years.
“I love the process of running. You put in so much work and push yourself to the limit, but when you perform to the best of your abilities, it makes it all worth it. It’s such a good feeling and payoff.”
Hanshaw noted that for the remainder of the season his goals were to repeat as the Region IV champion which he has done and put together a good race and contend for the state title. After being disappointed with a 10th place finish at States as a junior, he hopes to improve upon that this year.
He is a member of the track team as well and says that his inspiration as a runner is one of his favorite professional runners, Craig Engels.
“He adds a lot of fun to the sport and tries to bring enjoyment to what he does. But he is still able to do that while also being one of the best in the world. So, I try to model my style after that and work hard but have fun with what I’m doing.”
Coach Cooper stated that on top of Wyatt’s athletic performance, he’s a great young man with the proper priorities. “His daily habits now will help make him successful down the road. Our program is better because of him.”
Those daily habits are evident in his academic success as well as he carries a 4.08 GPA. He is involved in his church at River Ridge and is a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. Cooper has plans to run in college and plans to study Biology with a goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.
