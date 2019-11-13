MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has named Patrick Orsagos and Caroline Leadmon the 2019 Mr. and Ms. Mountaineer.
A long-time Mountaineer Week tradition, the prestigious award recognizes exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement.
Orsagos and Leadmon were announced as this year’s honorees during halftime of the WVU vs. Texas Tech football game on Nov. 9 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Leadmon, a member of the Honors College from Hurricane, is a biochemistry and animal and nutritional sciences major. She serves as a student ambassador for the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and president of the Global Dental Brigades. Leadmon is a founder of the Synchronized Skating Club and member of the Mountain Honorary and a Foundation Scholar. She is sponsored by the Davis College.
Orsagos, a journalism major from Avon, Ohio, serves as a student ambassador the Reed College of Media and student journalist for Women Beyond Bars. He serves as the president of WVU Friends of Literacy, president of the WVU Student Media Coalition and volunteers his time as an ESL tutor with the Literacy Volunteers of Monongalia and Preston Counties. Orsagos is sponsored by the WVU Reed College of Media.
Other Mr. and Ms. Mountaineer finalists were: Thaiddeus Dillie from Weirton; Nathanael Freeman from Chillicothe, Ohio; John Kolar from Morgantown; David Laub from Martinsburg; Olivia Darby from Charleston; Kate Dye from West Milford; Sydney Luther from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Lora McDonald from Good Hope.
In addition to the Mr. and Ms. Mountaineer presentation, WVU’s Most Loyals were honored during the halftime ceremonies. The 2019 honorees are Robert “Bob” and Dorthea “Tia” McMillan, Most Loyal West Virginians; Rhonda Wade, Most Loyal Alumni Mountaineer; Kevin Berry, Most Loyal Faculty/Professional Staff; and Debbie Koon-Friel, Most Loyal Staff Mountaineer.
The Most Loyal awards recipients are chosen by a joint committee representing the WVU Foundation, WVU Alumni Association, WVU Staff Council, WVU Faculty Senate and the Mountaineer Week organizing committee.