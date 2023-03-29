The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — Hurricane High School’s Red Hot Show Choir has been riding a wave of success for years now. Last weekend, the choir won its eighth-straight Grand Championship at the West Virginia Vocal Music Association State Show Choir Festival on March 25, which Hurricane hosted.

Speaking of waves, Hurricane Heat Wave won the Unisex Division for the sixth time.

