HURRICANE — Hurricane High School’s Red Hot Show Choir has been riding a wave of success for years now. Last weekend, the choir won its eighth-straight Grand Championship at the West Virginia Vocal Music Association State Show Choir Festival on March 25, which Hurricane hosted.
Speaking of waves, Hurricane Heat Wave won the Unisex Division for the sixth time.
Hurricane is one of only nine schools nationwide to have four Grand Championships this season in the Large Mixed category.
Another Putnam County school, Poca, swept the Festival Division.
Full results of the 2023 West Virginia Vocal Music Association State Show Choir Festival
Overall Grand Champ: Hurricane Red Hot Best Vocals, Best Choreography
1st Runner Up: Robert C Byrd Vocal Intensity
2nd Runner Up: Nitro Showcats, Best Costumes
3rd Runner Up: Winfield General Admission, Best Band, Best Show Design
4th Runner Up: Herbert Hoover High Impact
First Place Unisex: Hurricane Heat Wave, Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Costumes
1st Runner Up: Winfield Emerald Elegance, Best Band
2nd Runner Up: Spring Mills Etheral
First Place Festival Division: Poca Visual Volume, Best Vocals, Choreography, Band, Show design and Costumes
2nd Place: Capital Voices in Perfection
3rd Place: Jefferson Pop Singers
First Place Large School: Red Hot
First Place Medium School: Vocal Intensity
Individual awards
Championship Division
Best Female Soloist: Emma Fields, Nitro
Best Male Soloist: Robber Meddez, Robert C Byrd
Best Instrumental: Gavin Fisk, Winfield General Admission
Festival Division
Best Female Soloist: Kamryn Starcher, Poca
Best Male Soloist: Caleb Wiser, Jefferson
Best Instrumental Solo: Kamryn Starcher, Poca
Unisex Division
Best Soloist: Bella Paxton, Hurricane Heat Wave
Best Instrumental Solo: Jensin Atkins, Winfield Emerald Elegance
