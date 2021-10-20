HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane High School student was among the winners announced in the final week of the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in West Virginia.
Connor Reece, of Hurricane, was announced as a scholarship winner during a surprise visit at the school by Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, Justice’s pet English bulldog for whom the contest is named.
The full, four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition and books — a prize valued at more than $100,000, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.
Reece was joined by his parents, principal, classmates and other county education leaders for the presentation ceremony.
Reece was among five college scholarship winners this week. Joseph Littlepage, of Point Pleasant, was also announced as a scholarship winner.
Other winners announced Tuesday included Hulse Budd, of Huntington, who won a West Virginia University football/basketball season ticket package.
Tuesday marked the sixth and final set of winners in “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
All West Virginians who had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were eligible to register for an opportunity to win. As of Tuesday, 1,022,898 people in the state had received at least one dose.
Statewide, there were 753 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 virus-related deaths reported Tuesday.
There have been 3,995 deaths in West Virginia attributed to COVID-19. Among the deaths reported Tuesday were an 80-year-old man and 66-year-old man, both from Putnam County.
Eleven reconciliations from death certificates were also reported Tuesday and included a 95-year-old woman and 44-year-old woman, both from Cabell County. The county has reported 249 deaths related to the virus.
There were 9,861 active cases statewide.
Active cases per conty are: Barbour (68), Berkeley (651), Boone (152), Braxton (63), Brooke (67), Cabell (462), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (93), Fayette (228), Gilmer (47), Grant (83), Greenbrier (148), Hampshire (123), Hancock (148), Hardy (68), Harrison (641), Jackson (203), Jefferson (190), Kanawha (852), Lewis (177), Lincoln (131), Logan (160), Marion (502), Marshall (170), Mason (127), McDowell (150), Mercer (328), Mineral (144), Mingo (127), Monongalia (341), Monroe (53), Morgan (91), Nicholas (167), Ohio (172), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (33), Preston (308), Putnam (324), Raleigh (342), Randolph (83), Ritchie (73), Roane (89), Summers (23), Taylor (107), Tucker (30), Tyler (38), Upshur (124), Wayne (236), Webster (58), Wetzel (95), Wirt (38), Wood (483) and Wyoming (144).
In Kentucky, 34 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,358 new virus cases were reported Tuesday.
The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.12%, which continues a recent steady decline.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office released the COVID-19 figures on social media Tuesday.
The total recorded deaths caused by the virus is at least 9,184 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Nearly 600 of the new cases were among children and teens aged 18 and under.
More than 1,300 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 398 being treated in intensive care units, the state said.
In Ohio, more than 4,400 new cases were reported Tuesday, with 202 deaths.