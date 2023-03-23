Spring sports in Buchanan County were the first to suffer in the declining enrollment throughout the county over the past decade.
If you take a look at the Black Diamond over the past year, Twin Valley football was forced to fold to begin the season and during basketball season, only a handful of teams had both boys and girls junior varsity squads. Council High School, 2001 Class 1 state champions, did not field a boys team.
To begin the spring, Hurley is not fielding a baseball team and Council, unfortunately, will not have either a varsity baseball or softball team.
Thankfully, there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel for county baseball and softball teams and it has nothing to do with consolidation. The revamp of the county’s Little League baseball and softball programs under president Anthony Church has brought excitement back to the diamond in the county.
Numbers for the Little League baseball and softball program in Buchanan County are not out of this world, but the numbers are continuing to increase each year with more kids having the opportunity to begin playing at an earlier age.
I have said for years that there is no point in having a varsity program when there is no Little League at your elementary/middle school. It’s difficult for these schools to field a team of first-year players once they reach the varsity level — the kids are set up for failure.
Hat’s off to Church and all those involved with the Little League baseball and softball program here in the county. We are seeing their hard work pay off as these kids reach the varsity level.
The NCAA Tournament is underway and among the biggest storylines so far includes the controversy surrounding Alabama star forward Brandon Miller, whose name surfaced last month in a court testimony involving the murder case of former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles and another unidentified male charged with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris in January.
The Associated Press reported that during court hearings, a police officer testified that Miles texted Miller asking him to bring him a gun prior to the shooting. It was also reported that freshman role player Jaden Bradley was also at the scene. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been accused of any crime and both players played in the top-seeded Crimson Tide’s 96-75 win over 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the first round of the South Region bracket at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.
Both players struggled with zero points in the win. Miller is projected to be a lottery pick in the next NBA draft.
It has been a “Fairleigh” good tournament so far, especially since this year’s tournament may have produced (always debatable) the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history with No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson of Hackensack, New Jersey knocking off No. 1 seed Purdue 63-58 on Friday night.
I love Fairleigh Dickenson coach Tobin Anderson for embracing the win, not downplaying the importance and magnitude of the win and just allowing his players to enjoy the moment. Hat’s off to that coach.
Purdue shot about 33% from the field and Fairleigh Dickinson did a great job of doubling big man Zach Eady. The 7-foot-4 Boilermaker had a quiet 21 points against one of the smallest teams in the tournament.
Purdue has lost to a 13 seed, a 15 seed and now a 16 seed over the past three years. Matt Painter’s crew needs to evaluate how it prepares for the opening round.
It was another early exit for the No. 4 seed University of Virginia Cavaliers men’s team following a 68-67 loss to 13th-seeded Furman on Thursday in the first round of the South Region in the NCAA Tournament. It was a disappointing finish to an outstanding career for UVA senior guard Kihei Clark with five points and five steals. He starred on the Hoos’ 2019 national championship team.
Clark threw the ball away in the final moments of the game against Furman, which led to a game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Furman sophomore JP Pegues. He had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds.
The Ivy League also picked up a big win in round one as No. 15 seed Princeton knocked off second-seeded Arizona in a 59-55 stunner.
NFL free agency is blowing up as teams look for those missing pieces needed for a Super Bowl run next year. My 49ers are among the biggest winners, landing the top-rated interior defensive lineman available in former Eagle Javon Hargrave. Pairing Hargrave with Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will provide nightmares for opposing offensive coordinators.
Da Bears picked up an underrated playmaker at the wide receiver position in former Panther D.J. Moore. The 25-year-old should provide third-year quarterback Justin Fields with a No. 1 receiver who can take the top off any defense. Moore finished last season with 888 yards receiving on 63 receptions and seven touchdowns for Carolina, which received limited production from the many quarterbacks used last season.
Chicago did have to give up the first pick overall in this year’s draft, which, if the Bears are ready to commit to Fields, then trading back to the No. 9 pick this year while adding a potential high first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025 may turn into a win-win for both teams down the road.
Carolina will now have the option to bring in a franchise quarterback, which many believe to be former Alabama star Bryce Young with the top pick this year. The Panthers will also look at quarterbacks CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida), who increased his draft status with a 4.43 40-yard dash, a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.
I love what the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets are doing, especially if coach Robert Salah can pull the trigger and bring in Aaron Rodgers. Not taking anything away from Zach Wilson — I am still not ruling him out to be the long-term answer for the Gang Green — but Rodgers with this many weapons on offense is scary. The Jets brought in Rodgers’ favorite receiver in Green Bay, Allen Lazard, through free agency already, and Lazard, paired up with rookie sensation Garrett Wilson (a true No. 1 receiver out of Ohio State) on the outside, could allow Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims to work the middle of the field and produce one of the best offenses in the AFC.
Running back Breece Hall may have been the rookie of the year if teammate Garrett Wilson did not beat him out and there is plenty of depth at tight end with Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.
A solid offensive line that includes tackle Duane Brown and guard Laken Tomlinson on the left side, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and tackle Mekhi Becton manning the right side and veteran Wes Schweitzer at center, could be the best fit for soon-to-be 40-year-old Rodgers.
Unfortunately for the Jets as of press time, a deal for Rodgers has not been completed and division rival Miami may have made the biggest move so far with the addition of All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey and Xavien Howard may be the best corner duo in the league. Imagine the speed on the field with Ramsey and Howard in the secondary and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as receivers.
ESPN recently reported that Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan is in talks to sell a huge stake of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.