SETH — Police say a physical confrontation between a man and his mother led to his arrest on Dec. 15.
Ronald L. Santonio Jr. was charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery in relation to the incident.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Sgt. JJ Price with the West Virginia State Police, the mother of the accused was prepared to drive him to Madison for a mandatory drug screen, but the accused told his mother that he wasn’t going for his drug screen and he needed a ride to Comfort to purchase kerosene to heat a camper he was living in.
The report further states that after the trip to Comfort, the defendant requested that his mother take him to “Pauley’s” house in Orgas so he could purchase drugs. The report states that the defendant is “reported to be a heroin addict.”
The criminal complaint states that when the victim refused to drive the accused to purchase drugs, the defendant began attacking her while she was still driving. The victim was able to pull off the road, where the attack continued, according to the report.
The report says that the defendant began choking her by putting his hands around her neck and squeezing while restricting the victim’s airway.
The victim told police she began pushing and trying to get away from the accused, and that he drew back to strike her before she was able to exit the vehicle.
The report states that the defendant removed the keys from the vehicle, threw them over an embankment and left the scene, but returned a short time later and began yelling at the victim, calling her a “whore.”
The victim left the scene after the keys were recovered and called law enforcement. Upon further investigation, the Sgt. Price discovered that the accused was on probation with a warrant issued by Boone County Circuit Court after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing.
As of press time, Santonio was held at Southwestern Regional Jail. The related bail information could not be accessed.
