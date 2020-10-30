BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way, putting together a dominating first half and cruising to a 42-21 win over the Huntington Highlanders on Friday night.
The Indians (5-1) ran the ball on 53 of their 54 offensive plays, totaling 387 yards on the ground in their single-wing offense en route to the three score win.
On the game’s opening play from scrimmage Cam Cole bounced a sweep to the outside, going 65 yards to paydirt and giving Bridgeport a 7-0 lead just seven seconds into the game. The play was a sign of things to come, for Cole would go on to lead the Indians with 183 rushing yards on 15 carries on the evening.
“Cam is a competitor and a tough kid,” Bridgeport coach John Cole explained. “He plays both ways and has to run down receivers and he’s getting an education this year. He’s never ran the ball this much and he’s never got hit like this. He’s starting to understand what it’s all about and he’s a talented kid and a heck of a competitor.”
Huntington answered later in the quarter, recovering a Hayden Moore fumble on their own 29-yard line and marching 71 yards to even the score when Amari Felder scored from three yards out.
The tie didn’t hold for long, however, and on the following possession Moore redeemed himself, breaking a tackle and ripping off a 26-yard run to set the Tribe up at the Highlander 24. Two plays later Cole got the edge on another sweep, going 21 yards and diving for the pylon for a touchdown that gave the Tribe a lead they never relinquished.
On the opening play of the ensuing possession Briddgeport’s Kemo Summers intercepted Gavin Lochow and returned the ball to the 11. Two plays later JT Muller scored from six yards out on the first play of the second quarter to push the lead out to 21-7.
Later in the second quarter Summers came up big again, getting his feet down along the sideline to intercept Lochow for the second time in three drives to set the Indians up on their own 39 with 7:06 remaining in the first half.
“Kemo’s been a special teams player and he got an opportunity and made the most of his opportunity,” coach Cole explained. “He’s only got a few more games unfortunately but he deserves a lot of credit for that. He’s been good on special teams, he always gives great effort and he’s just needed to learn.”
The Tribe methodically moved the ball down the field on the following drive, wearing down the Highlanders until JD Love broke through the heart of the Huntington defense for a 21-yard score that pushed the Bridgeport lead out to 28-7 with just under three minutes until the half.
The Indian defense came up big, forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing possession and regaining possession of the ball with 1:11 until the break. Bridgeport was incredibly efficient on the final drive of the half, running the ball on five consecutive plays and taking advantage of a Huntington facemask to move the ball deep into Highlander territory.
With 9.9 seconds remaining in the half the Indians used their third and final timeout on the 3-yard line. Forced to throw the ball for the only time on the evening, Cam Cole took the ensuing snap, rolled to his right and found Phil Reed in the end zone for a 3-yard strike that set the score at 35-7 with just five seconds remaining on the clock. That score held and the half ended after the ensuing kickoff.
“The offensive line, the defense and special teams in the first half were pretty good,” coach Cole recalled. “(Huntington) has some athletes and they have a little bit of size, so I was just real happy with what we did there.”
While John Cole was incredibly pleased with his team’s effort in the first half, he watched his defense give up a pair of lengthy scoring drives in the second half, with Lochow scoring on a keeper from six yards out to cap off a 79-yard scoring drive in the third quarter and Lochow connecting with Nakyin Harrell for a 4-yard score with 4:23 remaining, finishing off a drive that was over 90 yards.
“The first half obviously everyone was really happy with,” the head coach explained. “The second half, not so much. (We needed) toughness on the defensive side, but I told them to be proud and enjoy it because they earned it.
Sandwiched in between the two Highlanders scores was a 6-yard touchdown run from Moore with 11:21 remaining. That score put the Indians up 42-14 and put game out of reach, finishing off a physical drive that chewed up 7:26 off the clock.
“After they scored we kind of took the wind out of their sails and that’s good to see,” noted coach Cole. “That’s what we need to see out of this offense and that’s what we can do. We can run downhill and it was sort of grind it out time. When you have a lead and you’re able to do that, that frustrates the other team.”
The win was the 700th in Bridgeport program history. The Tribe will look for win No.701 next week, when they are slated to take on Musselman.