Chesapeake's Maddie Ward (23) looks to make a pass as she is guarded by Ironton's Evan Williams (24) during a high school girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Ironton High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Maddie Ward received a basketball scholarship offer from Salem University Monday morning, then five hours later showed why the Tigers want her.

Ward scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Chesapeake (1-1 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 45-34 victory over Ironton (1-3, 0-2) at the Conley Center.

“We’ve never beaten Ironton since I’ve been in high school,” said Ward, a senior who was 0-6 against the Fighting Tigers entering the game. “Lexie Arden always killed us. Tonight, the matchups were more in our favor.”

The victory over Ironton also was a first for Panthers coach Chris Ball, in his 12th year at Chesapeake.

“We’ve played them tough and not so tough, but we’d never beaten them,” Ball said. “Coming off a loss at New Boston Saturday, I was eager to see how we’d play. Our kids responded.”

Chesapeake bounced back in a big way, never trailing, leading by as many as 15, and out-rebounding the Tigers 40-14. Blake Anderson paced the Panthers with 15 rebounds to go with nine points. Emily Duncan added 10 points and five rebounds.

Chesapeake, which plays at defending OVC champion Coal Grove at 7 p.m. Thursday, led 22-15 at halftime. The Tigers pulled within 24-19 before Ward scored six points and Duncan four during a 10-0 run that gave the Panthers control. Ironton moved within 39-33 after Kameren Arden’s 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the game, but pulled no closer as Chesapeake hit five of six free throws down the stretch to hold the Tigers at bay.

Arden, who is Lexie’s sister, and Evan Williams each scored eight points to lead Ironton.

“We usually like to get out in transition, but tonight we didn’t,” Ball said of his team’s slower pace that dictated the tempo. “It’s good to see that we can play both ways.”

CHESAPEAKE 10 12 12 11 — 45: Pauley 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Dillon 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 2-9 0-1 5-7 9, McComas 0-0 0-0 0-1 0, Ward 9-20 2-4 6-8 26, Duncan 4-7 0-0 2-3 10. Totals: 15-40 2-6 13-19 45.

IRONTON 4 11 6 13 — 34: Lackey 3-7 0-0 0-0 6, Carpenter 1-7 1-2 3-9 6, Arden 3-6 2-3 0-0 8, Morgan 2-5 2-4 0-0 6, Williams 2-10 0-1 4-6 8, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-35 5-10 7-16 34.

Rebounds: C 40 (Anderson 15), I 14 (Arden 4). Steals: C 5 (Isaacs 2), I 4 (Carpenter, Arden, Williams, Patterson). Blocked shots: C 5 (Ward 3). Fouls: C 13, I 16. Fouled out: Carpenter. Technical fouls: none.

