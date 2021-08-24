IRONTON — A big play that ends at the 1-yard line isn’t big enough.
That’s the attitude Ironton took against Wheelersburg in a 40-6 victory last week as the Fighting Tigers allowed no points after the Pirates completed two 70-yard-plus passes.
Ironton coach Treveon Pendleton, though, would prefer not to risk such plays against Jackson when the Tigers (1-0) entertain the Ironmen (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The showdown is a matchup of former rivals in the defunct Southeastern Ohio Athletic League.
“We have to get that cleaned up,” Pendleton said. “We didn’t play our best football.”
The game might have been much closer had Wheelersburg not lost three fumbles that led to Ironton touchdowns and had an interception returned by Landon Wilson 99 yards for a score. Pendleton said his team can’t count on Jackson making such errors, especially having played a game, a 42-7 pasting of Logan (Ohio).
The Ironmen are led by junior quarterback Jacob Winters, who is a threat with his arm and legs. He ran for three TDs and passed for one last week.
Ironton used a strong performance by its quarterback, Jon Wylie, who replaced starter Tayden Carpenter after one series and completed 4 of 10 passes for 79 yards and ran seven times for 32 yards and a touchdown.
“Jon is a great player,” Pendleton said of Wylie, better known as a baseball pitcher with a 90-mph fastball. “He does a lot of things well, is very poised, and is a big-time athlete who has been in big moments already. This was his first varsity action ever in front of almost 10,000 people, but he handled it well.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
