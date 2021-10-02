IRONTON, Ohio — Ironton reached into its bag of tricks on the first play of the game, it went as drawn up and the rout was on.
Wide receiver Aaron Masters took a backward pass from quarterback Tayden Carpenter and found a wide-open Ty Perkins down the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown strike and the Fighting Tigers continued to pour it on and rolled past Rock Hill, 54-6, Friday night at Bob Lutz Field/Tanks Memorial Stadium.
“Make sure I get it to him,” Masters said of showing off his arm. “I have some quarterback roots. Show your athletic ability. Right call by the coaches. I have a lot of faith in them.”
Carpenter, a southpaw, threw three scoring passes. One went 19 yards to Masters. Perkins also caught another 52-yard scoring pass and a TD from 12 yards out to give him three in the first half. He had three total coming in.
“I was all alone,” Perkins said. “The corner bit. I knew I was open.”
Rock Hill came right back after Ironton’s quick strike when Kordell French returned the kickoff from inside his 20 to the Ironton 11 before the home team ran him down. The Redmen (2-3) needdd five plays to score with quarterback Trenton Williams going over from a yard out. It was the Redmen’s first points against Ironton in three seasons.
Ironton had seven possessions in the first half and scored on each. The Fighting Tigers created a running clock with 9:34 left in the second period on a 15-yard Td run by Landon Wilson. Many of the Ironton drives required less than a minute off the clock.
“The first play was there,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We were aggressive. We made something happen. We’ve got good athletes. They’re capable guys when they get the ball in space.”
On his TD catch, Masters said, “It’s second nature. Receiving’s all about athletic ability.”
Pendleton, Masters and Perkins enjoyed the chance to empty the bench in the second half.
“We got to play everybody,” Pendleton said. “The running clock makes it tough. We got a lot of kids and we want to get them reps.”
“We’ve got a lot of receivers who can step in,” Masters said. “It’s everybody doing their part.”
“It’s a fun feeling to watch the other guys play,” Perkins said.
Ironton returns to action next Friday at Coal Grove. Rock Hill is home against Gallia Academy.
One first-half highlight came when offensive lineman Nate Cochran had two carries for three yards.
Ironton’s defense picked off three passes, one each by Ashton Duncan, Aiden Young and Shaun Terry, a freshman.
“Defense goes a good job,” Pendleton said. “They’re fun to watch.
ROCK Hill 6 0 0 0 — 6
IRONTON 34 14 6 0 — 54
I — Perkins 52 pass from Masters (Sheridan kick).
RH—Williams 1 run (kick failed).
I—Perkins 52 pass from Carpenter (Sheridan kick).
I—Keyes 25 run (Sheridan kick).
I—Perkins 12 pass from Carpenter (Sheridan kick).
I—Masters 19 pass from Carpenter (Sheridan kick).
I—Wilson 21 run (Sheridan kick).
I—Howard 20 run (Sheridan kick).
I—Cochran 1 run (kick failed).
Team statistics
RH IR
First downs 5 18
Rushes-yards 37-78 15-188
Comp-att-int 1-4-3 8-13-0
Passing yards minus 4 194
Total offense 74 392
Penalties 5-25 9-54
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Rock Hill, Williams 1-1, Delong 4-12, Blagg 2-0, Haner 1-5, French 4-minus 6, Whisman 1-1, Kidd 6-19, Bevins 2-9, Giles 3-14, Hankins 13-23. Ironton, Howard 4-31, Cochran 2-3, Keyes 3-76, Schreck 2-32, Duncan 1-5, Mize 1-18, Sly 1-6, Carpenter 1-17.
PASSING—Rock Hill, Williams 1-3-2, minus 4. Hankins 0-1-1. Ironton, Carpenter 6-8-0 112; Schreck 1-4-0 30; Masters 1-1-0 52.