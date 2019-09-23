Ironton fell from second to seventh in Division IV in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.

The Fighting Tigers (3-1) lost 16-10 at Ashland (4-1), which is third in Class AAA in Kentucky. Ironton plays at South Point (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kirtland is No. 1 in Division V, followed by defending state champion Orrville, Pemberville Eastwood, Oak Harbor, Amanda-Clearcreek, West Jefferson, Ironton, Cincinnati Madeira, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Minford (4-0).

In Division IV, Gallia Academy (4-0) received 21 points, good for 12th. The Blue Devils entertain Portsmouth (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Division VI, Trimble (4-0) is sixth.

In Kentucky, Ashland trails only Bell County and Glasgow in Class AAA. The Tomcats are off this week. Louisville Christian is fourth, Belfry (2-2) fifth, followed by Louisville DeSales, Paducah Tilghman, Elizabethtown, Taylor County and Russell (4-1).

Belfry plays host to Magoffin County (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Russell is home against Fleming County (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

In Class A, Raceland (2-2) is sixth. Pikeville (5-0) is a unanimous No. 1, followed by Paintsville (3-1), Lousiville Country Day, Williamsburg, Campbellsville, Raceland, Newport Central Catholic, Crittendon County, Ludlow, Pineville and Hazard.

Raceland is at home vs. Portsmouth West (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

