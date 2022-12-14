CHARLESTON — The LIV Golf Tour made official what had been rumored since August — one of its Saudi-backed events is coming to The Greenbrier resort.
The tour’s website says LIV will play an event on the resort’s Old White Course on Aug. 4-6. The Greenbrier played hosts to PGA Tour events from 2010 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2019. A catastrophic flood canceled the 2016 event.
Rumors have flown that LIV Golf would visit The Greenbrier since tour CEO Greg Norman visited during the West Virginia Amateur Championship in August. The Gazette-Mail asked Norman if LIV was on the way here and he did not deny it, saving he needed to speak to governor and Greenbrier owner Jim Justice.
LIV Golf finished its debut season earlier this year, after plucking PGA Tour stars Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and others.
The PGA Tour is the preeminent professional golf tour in the United States, but some of its players have opted to join LIV Golf for its overwhelming money, with a guarantee to earn a purse at each event, and a less-demanding schedule.
The tour is funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the ruling family’s oil-driven nest egg. The Central Intelligence Agency concluded that Saudi Arabia agents murdered a Saudi-born Washington Post journalist at its Turkish consulate and dismembered his body. Families of victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks protested a LIV Golf event at former president Donald Trump’s New Jersey course.
“It’s a political hot potato,” said Harold Payne, 67, who won five state amateurs from 1979 to 1993 and four West Virginia Opens from 1986 to 1993. “You know, I guess when it first came out, I had a different stance than I do now. I’m a historian. But if you were a golfer and had the ability to make exponentially more ... How can you fault some of these people for trying to do that?”
Payne acknowledged that LIV has poached a few big names, but the overall field isn’t stellar. Then again, the PGA Tour field that played in past Greenbrier Classic events did not wow anyone, outside of a big name or two.
The LIV in LIV Golf comes from the Roman numeral 54 — the number of holes played in a LIV event, as opposed to the regular 72. Music blares on courses; players are free to film social media spots on certain areas of the course; and shorts are not confined to closets just because there’s a round to play.
“From a golf perspective, have I watched any of it? No. I’ve not seen one shot hit by a LIV golfer,” Payne said. “But I‘m happy for Jim Justice, who I played college golf with at Marshall, and I’m happy for The Greenbrier.”
Payne said one positive of LIV Golf is that it spurred the PGA Tour to guarantee each golfer a $5,000 purse, which might at least help defray some expenses. As it is, a PGA Tour player receives nothing if he misses the two-round cut.
West Virginia Golf Association executive director Brad Ullman sounded supportive.
“It’s great to see a professional golf event back in our state,” Ullman said. “The near decade the PGA Tour spent at The Greenbrier was absolutely remarkable. Their contributions to charity were tremendous.”
As for the controversial nature of LIV, Ullman said, “Everyone is going to have positions, positive or negative, toward LIV Golf. It is a worldwide league to bring that worldwide presence to West Virginia.”
Past PGA Tour crowds began to dwindle as the professional golf event novelty in West Virginia waned. Unlike most major golf events, The Greenbrier tournament is not located just outside of a major metro area.
“As far as crowds, 2023 is going to be great,” Ullman said. “The (LIV) Tour has created such a buzz in the industry, people will attend.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.