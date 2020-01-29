CHARLESTON — Singer/songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne are returning to Charleston on June 24 for a show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The show is part of Taylor’s upcoming tour in support of his forthcoming record, “American Standard.” The album, due out Feb. 28, is a collection of songs from the Great American Songbook, including “Pennies from Heaven,” “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat” and “My Blue Heaven.”
It’s the singer’s 19th record, but the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is better known for hits like “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is.”
Browne also has a number of hits, and is best known for songs like “Running on Empty,” “Doctor My Eyes” and “The Pretender.”
Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 7. Fan club presale tickets go on sale Feb. 3. Ticket prices have not been announced. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.