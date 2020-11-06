JAMES THOMAS MAY, 67, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Phyllis May, died Nov. 3 in SOMC Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
